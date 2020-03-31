Air travel in the U.S. has cratered because of coronavirus A woman wears protective equipment (PPE) at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on March 20, 2020. Brendan McDermid / Reuters The TSA processed just 154,080 air travelers Monday at U.S. airports, which it says is the lowest total in the 10 years it has been keeping records. The number has fallen nearly 90 percent from Monday, March 16, when it was 1,257,823, and is less than half the Monday, March 23 total of 331,431. On the same day one year ago, March 30, 2019, TSA screened 2,360,053 passengers. The TSA also says that 57 screening officers have tested positive for COVID-19. Share this -







Pennsylvania food bank employee says drive-up distribution shows greater need for food assistance The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank told NBC News it's filling a growing demand for food assistance for Americans with drive-up distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank provided food assistance for Americans through a drive-up distribution in Duquesne on March 30. Courtesy: Brian Gulish “We are responding now during the crisis and since it’s an ever-changing and ongoing situation, we’re adjusting to this crisis on the fly,” said Brian Gulish, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne. Over 5,109 cars were served two boxes of food, including canned goods like soup and vegetables along with rice and pasta and frozen meat through four distribution sites in the last two weeks. Gulish, 37, said that these efforts underway remind him of his time providing relief in the aftermath of the Haiti earthquake in 2010. “We have staff that are packing food at double shifts every day,” he said. Share this -







ANALYSIS: Trump's war between the states creates eBay-like fight for supplies President Trump says he's a "wartime president" in the coronavirus era. In fighting that battle, he has spurred wars between and with the states over lifesaving medical equipment. The brutal competition for everything from ventilators to masks to personal protective equipment comes at a time when scarcity provides lucrative business opportunities in the private sector and power to the deep-pocketed federal government, but puts states and cities at risk of helplessly watching their health systems become overwhelmed and their citizens die. "It’s like being on eBay with 50 other states, bidding on a ventilator," a frustrated New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, adding that the Federal Emergency Management Agency's bids are pushing the cost of medical supplies higher. Read more about the fight for supplies here. Share this -







28 spring breakers from Texas test positive for coronavirus A woman runs up a hill in Austin, Texas on March 25, 2020. Eric Gay / AP At least 28 spring breakers from the Austin, Texas-area tested positive for coronavirus following a spring break trip to Mexico, Austin public health officials said on Tuesday. A group of 70 young adults traveled together on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, about a week and a half ago, the Austin Public Health Department said in a statement. Now, many have COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, and "dozens more are under public health investigation.” City officials said that four of the confirmed cases showed no symptoms and that they have launched an investigation into the the entire cluster, many of whom are students at the University of Texas, Austin. Read the full story here. Share this -







‘I hate COVID-19’: Kids with disabilities struggle to adjust as schools close JoAnna Van Brusselen with her 11-year-old daughter, Iolani. JoAnna Van Brusselen Children who receive special education services because of their disabilities are particularly vulnerable as schools shut down and turn to remote learning, experts say. In San Francisco, JoAnna Van Brusselen is concerned about her 11-year-old daughter, Iolani, who usually works with two teachers, three instructional aides and seven therapists. Iolani quickly got frustrated about being cooped up at home and unable to go to school, and her mother is terrified that her daughter’s progress will evaporate. “I’m not a therapist; I’m not a nurse,” Van Brusselen said. “I’m just a mom.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Photo: Public shaming for lockdown violators in Nepal People defying the lockdown in Kathmandu are punished by confinement in a cage on the street Tuesday, the eighth day of the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters Share this -







State trooper gives speeding doctor his masks instead of a ticket When Minnesota State Trooper Brian Schwartz pulled over Sarosh Ashraf Janjua for speeding and saw her license, he asked her what she was doing so far from her home state of Massachusetts. She told him she was working as a fill-in cardiologist at a quarantine unit in Duluth, according to a post on Facebook from Janjua and a statement from the Minnesota State Patrol. Schwartz scolded Janjua for speeding, she wrote, but instead of a ticket, he gave her a warning and his own supply of five N95 masks. "This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking," the doctor wrote. "We are going to be ok." Share this -







Cuomo says state is preparing for 'battle' at apex of the curve New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday his state is working to get ahead of the coronavirus because "you don't win by playing catch up." The state's number of cases has grown to 75,795, including 1,550 deaths — up from 1,218 deaths the previous day. Cuomo warned that these numbers will continue to climb and that the "main battle at the apex" is far from over. "We’re still going up the mountain," the governor said. "The main battle is at the top of the mountain, the apex of the curve." Cuomo: The 'main battle' is at the apex of the curve March 31, 2020 01:44 Cuomo emphasized that it is unclear when life will return to normal, and that he did not feel comfortable laying out a timeline. He said the state is operating with five different models and that they say the distance from the apex is between seven and 21 days away. "It is not going to be soon," he said, adding that everyone should stay home as much as possible. "If our apex is 14 to 21 days, that’s our apex. You have to come down the other side of the mountain." Share this -





