Airline CEO claims coronavirus ‘more serious challenge’ for industry than 9/11

Washington state has advantage in addressing voters' virus fears Washington, which had the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., has a major advantage in addressing fears the virus could impact voting in Tuesday’s primary: it's a vote by mail state, and doesn't actually have physical polling places. Nearly two dozen people have died in Washington, by far the most deaths recording in any state so far. There are several new precautions in place, said Kylee Zabel, spokesperson for the Washington Secretary of State's office. Voters are discouraged from licking their envelopes, and should use "a wet sponge or cloth" instead, Zabel said, and election workers should wear gloves to open ballots. Two other states vote by mail and don't use physical polling places: Colorado, which voted March 3, and Oregon, which votes May 19. Share this -







NYC's entrepreneurial spirit A man tries to sell a bottle of hand sanitizer and a bag of protective masks to protect against the coronavirus as he rides a bicycle through Times Square in New York, on Tuesday. Mike Segar / Reuters Share this -







Democratic Republic of Congo confirms first case of coronavirus The Democratic Republic of Congo said it had confirmed its first case of coronavirus. The patient, who had traveled from Belgium, was found and tested in the nation's capital Kinshasa. Health Minister Eteni Longondo said that officials are actively testing those who have come in contact with the individual or putting them in quarantine to limit the spread of the disease. Share this -







Trump says he would get coronavirus test, but doesn't see a reason to do so President Trump told reporters Tuesday that he would be willing to take a coronavirus test but is heeding the advice of the White House doctor, who he said told him there is no reason to take it. "I don't think it's a big deal. I would do it, I don't feel any reason. I feel extremely good, I feel very good, but I guess it's not a big deal to get tested and it's something I would do," he said. "But, again, I spoke to the White House doctor — terrific guy, talented guy — he said he sees no reason to do it, there's no symptoms, no anything." Trump says White House doctor 'sees no reason' to test him for coronavirus March 10, 2020 02:16 However, Trump came in contact with two Republican congressmen — Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida — prior to their statements that they were entering self-quarantine after being exposed to someone diagnosed with coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference in Maryland. Share this -







N. Carolina declares state of emergency after number of cases grows Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Cooper, a Democrat, said seven people in the state had tested positive for the illness. He said he believed the emergency declaration would help slow the spread of the disease and reduce the number of people infected. “The health and safety of North Carolinians is our top priority. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that North Carolina is prepared and responding to this virus, and this order helps us do that,” he said in a statement. Share this -







A message from New Jersey's official Twitter account *taps mic*



coronavirus is no excuse for racism — New Jersey (@NJGov) March 10, 2020 Share this -







Jamaica confirms its first coronavirus case Jamaican officials said they had confirmed the first case of coronavirus on the Caribbean island Tuesday. Christoper Tufton, Jamaica's minister of health, said Tuesday that the patient had received medical care on March 9 and has been isolated ever since based on her travel history and symptoms. She was believed to have caught the disease while overseas and the diagnosis was confirmed on Tuesday. The country has informed the patient and her family members, and officials are working to identify people who may have been exposed and expanding its public health measures, Tufton said. Share this -







American University moves classes online in reaction to outbreak American University in Washington, D.C., will move its classes online until April 3 in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Tuesday. Administrators also said they would be extending spring break, which started on Monday, until March 17 to prepare students and teachers for the shift to an online classroom. The campus will remain open and operational, however, offering counseling services and academic advising to its students. Share this -





