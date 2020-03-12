Airlines, cruises, and hotel stocks take a pummeling after Trump's travel ban

The travel sector tumbled dramatically the day after the Trump administration ordered a 30-day travel ban on some foreign visitors to help curb the coronavirus outbreak.

United Airlines shares fell by about 20 percent, Delta Air Lines tumbled by about 15 percent, and American Airlines declined by more than 10 percent. The International Air Transport Association estimates the virus could lead to a $113 billion revenue loss across the global airline industry.

The cruise industry, which has been at the center of public attention on the virus since an outbreak on a Carnival cruise ship, continued to dovetail. Carnival Corporation, which said it is voluntarily pausing its Princess Cruise operations for the next two months, saw its shares fall by more than 31 percent. Royal Caribbean shares fell by roughly 32 percent and Norwegian Cruise Line fell by 35 percent.

With such a dramatic halt on travel, the hotel and hospitality stocks have plunged. Hilton Worldwide stock fell by more than 27 percent, Hyatt Hotels share price dropped roughly 15 percent and Marriott International declined by more than 6 percent.