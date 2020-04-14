Airlines will get a slice of the $25 billion payroll support program
Major U.S. airlines, roiled by the coronavirus pandemic, will be participating in the federal government’s $25 billion Payroll Support Program, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Tuesday.
Airlines and the more than 10 million workers that power the industry have taken a hard hit as global travel has come to a standstill with many states and countries enacting stay-at-home orders.
Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, SkyWest Airlines, and Southwest Airlines will all take part in the federal program, which is part of the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package.
“This is an important CARES Act program that will support American workers and help preserve the strategic importance of the airline industry while allowing for appropriate compensation to the taxpayers," Secretary Mnuchin said in a statement.
Dartunorro Clark
33m ago / 10:50 PM UTC
Trump says he'll halt funds to World Health Organization for 'covering up' coronavirus
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he is halting funding for the World Health Organization after the organization criticized his early response to the coronavirus epidemic.
Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis, specifically the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China. Trump previously threatened to cut off funding after the organization criticized his travel restrictions on China.
The number of "probable" coronavirus deaths in New York City would push its death toll over 10,000, according to NYC Department of Public Health Data obtained by NBC News.
The data showed that the city's 6,589 confirmed coronavirus deaths would jump by 3,778 if "probable" fatalities were included, raising the total death toll — if confirmed — to 10,367.
The department defines a "probable" victim as someone who had not tested positive, but whose death certificate lists that they were killed by COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus.
"We are focused on ensuring that every New Yorker who died because of COVID-19 gets counted," said Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. "While these data reflect the tragic impact that the virus has had on our city, they will also help us to determine the scale and scope of the epidemic and guide us in our decisions."
She added that as new information becomes available, some deaths previously classified as probable may be reclassified as "laboratory-confirmed.”
David K. Li
2h ago / 9:53 PM UTC
Los Angeles has deadliest day yet during pandemic
At least 40 more Los Angeles County residents have died from causes related to coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday, in what is the area's biggest one-day spike yet.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday revealed a framework to eventually get the state back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, including temporarily "redrawing our floor plans" in schools and businesses to allow for greater physical distancing.
Newsom did not give a timeframe for easing the state's current lockdown order, however. He laid out several benchmarks the state needs to hit before restrictions could start to be lifted, including enough room in the hospitals to handle another surge of patients, and having enough personal protective equipment available to protect first responders.
44 veterans have died at Massachusetts nursing home, 100 test positive
There are now 44 residents at the hard hit Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts who have died of coronavirus, and at least 100 others have tested positive, state health officials said.
The state-run nursing home for veterans in Holyoke, about 90 miles west of Boston, is the subject of multiple investigations, including one by the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts which is trying to determine whether residents were denied adequate medical care.
Members of the National Guard are helping provide care for those at the facility, according to Brooke Karanovich, a spokeswoman from the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
1h ago / 10:19 PM UTC
Horses make window calls during uplifting visit to Indiana nursing home
The "Horses of Hope" are visiting dozens of nursing homes across the country to give residents a fun and unique distraction during social distancing. WNDU's Jack Springgate reports.
Elisha Fieldstadt
3h ago / 7:56 PM UTC
Wealthy, private Florida community testing all residents, staff for antibodies
All residents and employees of Fisher Island, an affluent, private Florida community are being supplied tests to determine if they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and developed antibodies to the infection.
"Fisher Island is funding the cost of the testing," which was procured from the University of Miami Health System, a statement from the community, off Miami Beach, said.
Fisher Island is a "private luxury community ... consistently ranked as one of the wealthiest zip codes in the U.S.," according to the club's website. "The island is home to over 700 prominent families from more than 40 different countries." Condominiums range in price from $2 million to more than $40 million, the site says.
Justice Department defends Mississippi church against effort to stop service over pandemic concerns
A small Mississippi Church got some major support Tuesday from the federal government in its lawsuit against the city that tried to shut down a drive-in church service over coronavirus concerns.
The Justice Department intervened in a dispute between Temple Baptist Church and the city of Greenville after police broke up an April 8 service. According to the lawsuit, church members gathered in a parking lot, never got out of their cars, kept their windows rolled up, and listened to Pastor Arthur Scott who spoke over a low-powered FM radio transmitter.