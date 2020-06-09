Al Roker and Craig Melvin talk about black fatherhood and raising sons

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, the City of Buffalo is laser focused on healing, taking action against racial injustice and building a good future for our residents. We pray for a full recovery for Mr. Gugino and as I have repeatedly said, the two officers deserve due process. https://t.co/BNvp15eRWL — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) June 9, 2020 Share this -







Britain's Parliament observes a minute's silence in memory of George Floyd's death Britain's Houses of Parliament came to a standstill on Tuesday, as both houses held a minute of silence in memory of George Floyd's death. "Racism has no place in U.K. Parliament: We believe black lives matter. Our parliamentary community stands with black friends and colleagues here and worldwide," Britain's legislature tweeted. Racism has no place in UK Parliament: we believe black lives matter.



Our parliamentary community stands with black friends and colleagues here and worldwide.



Both Speakers have confirmed that UK Parliament will hold a minute's silence at 11am in memory of George Floyd's death. — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) June 9, 2020 Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, also tweeted his support. "He must not become just another name. His death must be a catalyst for change," said Starmer of Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minnesota. London and other U.K. cities have seen a wave of solidarity protests since Floyd's death. Over the weekend, the statue of a slave owner, Edward Colston, was toppled and thrown into a river by protesters in the English city of Bristol, sparking a debate about Britain's relationship with race and colonialism. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an online video Monday night that the death of Floyd had "awakened an anger and a widespread and incontrovertible, undeniable feeling of injustice" among many, but that the U.K. was a "much less racist society than we were." Share this -







L'Oreal repairs relationship with black transgender model Munroe Bergdorf Fashion brand L'Oreal said on Tuesday it was "repairing relationships" with transgender model and DJ Munroe Bergdorf, who was dumped from a campaign with the cosmetics company in 2017, after comments she made on race and white supremacy. "I regret the lack of dialogue and support the company showed Munroe around the time of the termination," wrote L’Oreal Paris brand president Delphine Viguier on Instagram. "While we both agree today that negative labels should not be used to define all individuals in any group, I understand much better the pain and trauma that were behind Munroe’s words back then and the urgency she felt to speak in defense of the Black community against systemic racism," she added. L'Oreal said it would be forming a U.K. Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board, which Bergdorf had agreed to be part of, and said the company planned to donate to causes that supported social justice and "causes that are deeply personal to Munroe’s experience." It did not specify an amount. Bergdorf confirmed to her online followers that she had spoken to L'Oreal and looked forward to "new beginnings" with the company. "I believe in accountability and progress, not cancellation and grudges," she wrote in a statement posted on social media. I have spoken with @loreal, please swipe for full statement.



Munroe x pic.twitter.com/DxltLF8Z7j — Black Lives Matter ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) June 9, 2020 Share this -







San Diego's City Council budget hearing draws hundreds of calls, comments San Diego City Council received hundreds of calls and thousands of comments — many of which asked to reduce police funding, according to NBC San Diego — during a hearing on its new budget that was later overwhelmingly approved. The 2021 budget that passed late Monday sees a $27 million increase in funds for the San Diego Police Department, as well as the creation of a city Office of Race and Equity, funds for community services like parks and libraries, and rent relief and childcare, according to the mayor. "Not only must we help our community recover from the COVID crisis in this moment, we must help our nation acknowledge and act on the systemic racism that has held far too many Americans back from their true potential," said Mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer, in a statement. "This budget document is shaped by the historic time we are living in and prioritizes the real and immediate needs of our community." As the sole black council member, Monica Montgomery voted in favor of the budget but acknowledged that some in the community would express "disappointment" at her decision. However, she added, that the budget would "provide social and economic justice relief for our communities of concern." Budget NEWS: Councilmember Montgomery Explains Yes Vote on FY 2021 Budget that Did Not Defund the San Diego Police Department pic.twitter.com/cHdJGl4YqY — Councilmember Monica Montgomery (@CD4Monica) June 9, 2020 Share this -





