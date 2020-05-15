Alaska lawmaker compares virus screening to Holocaust JUNEAU, Alaska — An Alaska lawmaker on Friday defended asking whether stickers that individuals may be asked to wear as part of a Capitol coronavirus screening process will be “available as a yellow Star of David.” Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter of Nikiski said he was serious in making the comment in an email chain with other legislators. He was responding to proposed protocols aimed at guarding against the virus as lawmakers prepare to reconvene Monday. The protocols suggest stickers be worn to confirm someone at the Capitol had been screened. “The point is, tying it to the Star of David shows, who amongst the human population has lost their liberties more than the Jewish people?” he said in an interview. “And if there were more people standing up for the loss of liberties prior to World War II, maybe we wouldn't have had the Holocaust." Rep. Grier Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat, responded to Carpenter's email by calling the remark “disgusting. Keep your Holocaust jokes to yourself.” Share this -







Charges dropped against Florida pastor who defied stay-at-home order A Florida pastor who was arrested in late March after holding a church service in defiance of stay-at-home orders won't be prosecuted, the state's attorney said Friday. Rodney Howard-Browne of The River at Tampa Bay Church was arrested March 30 on charges that he violated local orders against mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. He held two services the day before. The prosecutor, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, said in a statement Friday that Howard-Browne won't be prosecuted, although he said that the arrest was appropriate. "Pastor Howard-Browne's arrest accomplished the safer-at-home order's goal, which is compliance with the law," Warren said. The pastor was charged with two misdemeanors. Liberty Counsel, a law firm that has been defending Howard-Browne, called the arrest politically motivated. "Neither the pastor nor The River at Tampa Bay Church did anything wrong," Liberty Counsel founder and chairman Mat Staver said in a statement. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had left matters up to local officials but on April 1 issued a statewide stay-at-home order that did call churches an essential activity, and that order trumped conflicting local rules.







House passes Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus 'HEROES' aid package WASHINGTON — The House on Friday narrowly passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package crafted by Democrats that would include another round of stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per person. President Donald Trump this week declared the Democrats' proposal "DOA." Similar to the first major coronavirus aid package signed into law in late March, the 1,815-page HEROES Act would provide up to $1,200 in payments (or $2,400 for married couples), with an extra $1,200 per dependent up to a maximum of three. The income thresholds are the same as in the earlier CARES Act, with money for people making up to $99,000 and couples up to $198,000. The amount would start to reduce from $1,200 above thresholds of $75,000 and $150,000, respectively. The bill passed by a vote of 208-199 and now heads to the Senate. Read the full story here.







What's up with the skyrocketing grocery prices — and when will it all stop? Consumers frantically rushing through the grocery stores like a coronavirus version of the hit TV game show "Supermarket Sweep" now have another challenge to deal with: skyrocketing prices. April grocery prices shot up to the highest levels since February 1974, with meat, poultry, fish and eggs increasing the most, according to the latest Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Eggs were up 16 percent. Pork roasts, steaks and ribs, up 10 percent. Fresh whole chicken, up 7 percent. It's enough to make shoppers want to tear up their receipts. But there is some relief: Fresh cakes and cupcakes were down over 2 percent, prepared salads down over 3.5 percent, and ham was down 1.7 percent. The price fluctuations come after coronavirus sent panicked shoppers now eating all their meals at home to stock up all at once and at the same time scrambled the supply chain's ability to stock shelves. Read the full story here.







Navajo Nation residents to be under strictest lockdown yet Navajo Nation President: We waited 7 weeks for pandemic relief funds May 16, 2020 06:41 FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Residents of the Navajo Nation will be under the strictest weekend lockdown yet. Grocery stores, gas stations and other businesses will be closed starting Friday night. Essential workers also are being told to stay home until Monday around dawn. A frustrated Navajo Nation president made the announcement after a spike in deaths that he attributed to shifting traffic patterns in New Mexico. As of Thursday, the tribe reported 127 deaths and 3,632 positive cases since it first began tracking the figures. Tribal officials say more than 500 people have recovered. The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American reservation.







J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy J.C. Penney, weighed down by debt and battered by the coronavirus, has filed for bankruptcy. Sales at J.C Penney have fallen annually since 2016. Its roughly 860-store footprint is less than a quarter of its store base in 2001. The company's nearly $11 billion in sales the last fiscal year are almost a third of its sales the same year. The Texas-based retailer, which was founded more than a century ago, employed roughly 90,000 full- and part-time employees as of February. It joins fellow department store chains Neiman Marcus and Stage Stores as victims of the pandemic, which has forced their doors shut and exacerbated problems that existed before the virus started spreading. Read the full story here.







U.S. pilot jailed in Singapore for breaking quarantine order SINGAPORE — An American cargo pilot who admitted to "poor judgment" in breaking a quarantine order to buy medical supplies became the first foreigner imprisoned in Singapore for breaching its restrictions meant to curb the coronavirus, his lawyer said Friday. FedEx pilot Brian Dugan Yeargan, 44, of Alaska, was sentenced to four weeks Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to leaving his hotel room for three hours to buy masks and a thermometer, defense lawyer Ronnie Tan said. Singapore has one of the largest outbreaks in Asia, with 26,000 cases. More than 90% of those infected are foreign workers living in crowded dormitories, while the government recently began easing restrictions for the local population. The tiny city-state has strict penalties for those who breach quarantine rules, don't wear masks in public or fail to adhere to social distancing measures. Quarantine violators face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to 10,000 Singapore dollars ($7,000) or both.







NFL's first phase reopening set to begin NFL facilities can begin reopening Tuesday in cities and states that will allow it, league commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter Friday to team executives. "This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safety and effectively, even in the current environment," the letter states. The reopening would generally prohibit coaches and players from being at the facilities, and on-site retail and ticket sales aren't yet allowed, Goodell said. Workers must undergo infection control training, and team facilities can only operate at 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of 75 people, the commissioner said. The season was scheduled to begin Sept. 10, but that date was unclear as a result of the pandemic. On Tuesday Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said major pro sports franchises could revive games in his state beginning Saturday. NFL team facilities can begin reopening as soon as Tuesday. https://t.co/Y5exc4SeGg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 15, 2020






