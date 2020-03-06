Alberta, Canada, has first presumptive COVID-19 case Health officials in the Canadian province of Alberta reported Thursday that a woman in her 50s has tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19, and that the case is believed to be travel-related. The woman had recently returned from traveling on the Grand Princess cruise ship in California, which has been linked to at least three other cases in the state, Alberta Health said in a statement. The woman is being asked to self-isolate at home, and officials are tracing close contacts. The Grand Princess is being held off the California coast as tests that were flown in by helicopter are being done. Share this -







Costco got a big boost in sales from shoppers preparing for the coronavirus Shoppers line up outside a Costco to buy supplies after the Hawaii Department of Health on Wednesday advised residents they should stock up on a 14-day supply of food, water and other necessities for the potential risks of novel coronavirus in Honolulu, last Friday. Duane Tanouye / Reuters Costco saw a three percent increase in sales this quarter compared to the same time last year, and the company attributed it to shoppers stocking up on supplies out of fear of the coronavirus. “Our February results benefited from last week's big uptick in sales,” Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told investors on Thursday. “We believe [it’s] related to concerns around the coronavirus.” Costco says its members have flocked to the wholesale retailer for a range of items in preparation for dealing with the virus, including: dry grocery items, cleaning supplies, bleach, water, paper goods, hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, disinfectants, health and beauty aids and even water filtration and food storage items. The company said demand is so high that while it gets deliveries daily, it’s still having trouble keeping its shelves stocked. It has put a quantity limit on some items depending on the supply. “It's been a little crazy this past week,” said Galanti, adding that stores have been “beyond busy” over the last nine days. The company’s net sales for the month of February came in at $12.2 billion, a 13.8 percent increase from $10.72 billion during the same time last year. For the three months ending in February, Costco’s same-store sales rose 8.9 percent. Share this -







Man dies in Sunnyvale, California; may have been exposed to COVID-19 Police in Sunnyvale, California, reported Thursday the death of a 72-year-old person who officials later learned had been on a cruise ship with two passengers who were suspected of having the coronavirus illness COVID-19. The cruise ship was not identified in a police tweet, but officials are expected to provide more information Thursday evening. It is not clear if it is being considered a COVID-19 case. There has been one death in California, in Placer County, involving someone who tested positive for the illness, and that elderly person was likely exposed during international travel on a cruise ship that traveled from San Francisco to Mexico in mid-February, officials have said. Sunnyvale is in Santa Clara County, where there have been 20 confirmed cases so far. Earlier today our officers performed CPR on a 72-year-old patient who was unconscious and not breathing. Unfortunately, the patient didn’t survive. It was later learned the patient had recently been on a cruise with two passengers were suspected of having COVID19. — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) March 6, 2020 Share this -







Maryland confirms first 3 cases of coronavirus Gov. Larry Hogan announced the first three cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland. The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland. The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 5, 2020 We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 5, 2020 Share this -







Colleges to students returning from study abroad: Stay off campus Many American colleges and universities have started calling students traveling for study abroad programs to return home amid the global outbreak of a new coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19. In nearly every case, colleges in the U.S. are telling students to stay off campus when they get back. Decisions to suspend or cancel study abroad programs have had a particular impact on students who were in China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea — countries with higher level travel notices from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many schools are also calling off planned trips scheduled for later this spring and summer as a precaution, following guidance for higher education institutions issued by the CDC. Rutgers University, Kent State University, the University of San Diego, Penn State University, Kennesaw State University, Fairfield University, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Connecticut and the University of Georgia all told NBC News that they will not have any students self-quarantined on campus in dorms or other university housing. They've instructed students to stay at their permanent home address — i.e., their parents' house — for at least two weeks before coming to campus. These schools noted that they're following the CDC recommendation that anyone who has traveled to a region with widespread coronavirus outbreaks self-quarantine for 14 days. Some schools, like Nazareth College in New York and Washington University in St. Louis, said that since spring break was coming up anyway, they told the returning students to just wait until after that to come to campus. Washington University said that anyone who visited countries with elevated risk for COVID-19 will also be subject to screening and clearance by the school before returning to campus. The universities are trying to avoid concerns that arose at the University of California, Davis, where one student living in campus housing was suspected of possibly having the coronavirus. The student's roommates did not show symptoms, but were placed in isolation. Given the compact nature of dorm living, some UC Davis students and their parents began worrying whether anyone else on campus was exposed, the Washington Post reported. Share this -





