Feedback

All GOP senators to meet tonight to discuss way forward

It’s going to be a late night here at the Capitol.

The hearing is still going, and we now learned that all Senate Republicans have been notified of a conference meeting at some point later tonight — the expectation at this time is that this will start an hour or two from now.

We should have a much better sense after that meeting about how this is going to proceed.

Additional reporting by Leigh Ann Caldwell 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Latest News

Trump tweets. He liked Kavanaugh's combative performance.

Frank Thorp V
Frank Thorp V

Hearing adjourned

It’s over, 8 hours and 45 minutes after it began.

Watch key moments from the Ford-Kavanaugh hearing

NBC News
NBC News

Kavanaugh: I didn't watch Ford testimony

Kavanaugh said in response to a question from Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., that he didn't watch the earlier testimony of his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

"I planned to but I was preparing mine," he said, speaking about his opening statement, which was rewritten after he had publicly released his prepared testimony on Thursday.

Dartunorro Clark
Dartunorro Clark

Booker to Kavanaugh: Do you wish Ford never came forward?

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., pressed Kavanaugh on whether he believes Ford is a political operative and asked him if he wished his accuser never came forward. 

"The witnesses who were there said it never happened," Kavanaugh said about Ford's allegations. Kavanaugh testified earlier that he never attended a party like the one Ford described.

Booker then asked if he thinks Ford is part of a political ploy to sink his nomination. Kavanaugh then lamented how the Democrats handled Ford's allegations. He said he and his family have "no ill will toward her."

Adam Edelman

No sign of Mitchell. Republicans use their time to attack Democrats, defend Kavanaugh.

The last several Republicans on the committee — having decided to ask Kavanaugh their own questions, instead of yielding to prosecutor Rachel Mitchell — have largely directed their comments at their Democratic colleagues, attacking them over the timing of the public disclosure of the allegations against the nominee.

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, used his allotted time to continue advancing the GOP attacks that Democrats had sat on the allegations, while Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., defended Kavanaugh.

"I think you have been treated unfairly," he said.

Moments earlier, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, implored Democrats to participate in committee investigations of witnesses other than Kavanaugh.

“If you have questions for Judge Kavanaugh, ask him, he’s right here,” Lee said. “If you have questions of other witnesses, then for the love of all that is scared and holy, participate in the committee investigations that have been going on, as you have not been participating with the committee staff investigating the outside witnesses.”

Kasie Hunt
Kasie Hunt

All GOP senators to meet tonight to discuss way forward

It’s going to be a late night here at the Capitol.

The hearing is still going, and we now learned that all Senate Republicans have been notified of a conference meeting at some point later tonight — the expectation at this time is that this will start an hour or two from now.

We should have a much better sense after that meeting about how this is going to proceed.

Additional reporting by Leigh Ann Caldwell 

Kristen Welker
Kristen Welker

Trump pleased by Kavanaugh's testimony

At this hour: President Donald Trump stands behind Kavanaugh, according to a source familiar with his thinking — and Trump was particularly pleased by what he considered a strong opening statement by his Supreme Court nominee.

And despite some speculation that the president may have been turned off by Kavanaugh's outward display of emotion, Trump was unfazed by that — he thought Kavanaugh's reaction was appropriate, given the circumstances.

Additional reporting by Hallie Jackson and Kelly O’Donnell 

 

Adam Edelman

Kavanaugh is asked about his drinking — again — and stumbles

Democrats have focused heavily on Kavanaugh’s drinking habits, with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., asking the nominee if he gets “aggressive” when he drinks alcohol.

Coons repeatedly referenced comments by Liz Swisher, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale University, who told The Washington Post in a story published earlier this week that Kavanaugh was a “sloppy drunk” who would “end up slurring his words, stumbling.” The article quotes other classmates of Kavanaugh at Yale who offered similar descriptions.

Kavanaugh stumbled in answering Coons’ question about being an “aggressive drunk,” at first replying, “Basically no. I don’t know what you mean by that."

"Like, what are you talking about? No, is the basic answer unless you’re asking about something I don’t know about," Kavanaugh said.

Dartunorro Clark
Dartunorro Clark

Kavanaugh apologizes to Klobuchar for his response to her question about drinking

Kavanaugh returned from a break and apologized to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., for the way he responded to one of her questions about whether he has ever blacked out from drinking. 

Kavanaugh: "You're asking about blackout, I don't know, have you? 

Klobuchar: "Could you answer the question, judge? So that has not happened, is that your answer?" 

Kavanaugh: "Yeah, and I'm curious if you have." 

"I'm sorry I did that," he said.

Klobuchar accepted his apology and noted her father's drinking problem. She said it was a sensitive topic for her. 

advertisement

Top stories

Dado Ruvic / Reuters file
Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come

Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come

Tech News
Loren Elliott / Reuters
They came fearing for their lives. Now more are being denied asylum, lawyers say.

More asylum-seekers are being rejected under new U.S. policies, lawyers say

Latino
This is the moment Aretha Franklin became the 'Queen of Soul'

This is the moment Aretha Franklin became the 'Queen of Soul'

Music
Trump's military parade in Washington now delayed until 2019

Trump's military parade in Washington now delayed until 2019

Military
Admiral who oversaw Bin Laden raid to Trump: 'Revoke my security clearance, as well'

Admiral who oversaw Bin Laden raid to Trump: 'Revoke my security clearance, as well'

Politics News
advertisement
Joshua Polson / The Greeley Tribune via AP pool
Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested

Bodies suspected of being missing mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested

U.S. news
The hack is back: Democrat alleges 'sophisticated' effort to infiltrate his congressional campaign

The hack is back: Democrat alleges 'sophisticated' effort to infiltrate his congressional campaign

Politics News
Omarosa releases secret tape of Lara Trump offering her $15K-a-month campaign job

Omarosa releases secret tape of Lara Trump offering her $15K-a-month campaign job

EXCLUSIVE
Hottest exoplanet ever discovered has metallic skies, rain like lava

Hottest exoplanet ever discovered has metal skies, rain like lava

Space
Aretha Franklin will always be the Queen of Soul — and of every musical genre she tried
Opinion

Aretha Franklin was the queen of every musical genre she tried

Opinion
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says 'environmental terrorist groups' enabled wildfires

Interior secretary blames environmentalists, not climate, for fires

U.S. news
Elite private schools have divided our education system. But can we get rid of them?
Video
Opinion

Elite private schools have divided our education system. But can we get rid of them?

News
Far-right Sweden Democrats hope to topple century of socialism

A far-right party may be about to topple a century of Swedish socialism

World
Medical school will be free at NYU

NYU makes med school free

Health news