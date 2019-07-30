All-white Dem debate set to grapple with Trump and race in Detroit
An awkward twist of fate has an all-white cast of 10 Democratic presidential candidates taking the debate stage tonight amid a national firestorm over President Trump's racist commentary.
A random draw by CNN, the debate's host, put them out front — without including a single one of the five contenders of color, all of whom will participate on the second night of the debate on Wednesday along with Joe Biden, the front-runner in the polls.
So, the 10 white men and women on Tuesday will be the first of the candidates to answer the president's put-downs and try to refute his assertion that he has the best programs for black and brown Americans. And they'll have to do so at a time when they are still trying to define their own narratives. That could be tricky, but not impossible, Democratic strategists say.
Pop music superstar Taylor Swift posted a message to her fans on Tuesday: Watch the debate.
"A very important reminder," Swift posted to the Stories feature on Instagram. "The Democratic debates will be on tonight & tomorrow night at 8pm Eastern. Make sure to watch and get to know the candidates! On @cnn."
Swift, who had famously avoided politics during much of her career, began to wade into the scene in 2018, when she endorse two Democrats in Tennessee.
Biden leads Democratic field in poll on eve of debate
The Motor City revs up
The scene outside the debate has attracted a variety of the politically minded, who have donned their red, white and best for the occasion.
Six storylines to watch for in tonight's debate
Ready for another debate double-header? The lineup tonight includes Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Klobuchar, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Hickenlooper, Delaney and Williamson.
Here are six storylines to watch.
Trying to avoid a ‘food fight’: The rules for second Democratic debate
In an attempt to avoid a "food fight" in Detroit, CNN, the host of the second Democratic primary debate, announced this month that a candidate "who consistently interrupts" will be penalized by having his or her time reduced.
After New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio nudged himself into getting more screen time during the first night of the NBC-hosted debate in Miami last month, several candidates — most notably Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York — tried to do the same thing on the second night of the debate.
The jumping-in got so out of hand on Night 2 that Sen. Kamala Harris of California wound up chiding her fellow candidates. "Hey guys, you know what? America does not want to witness a food fight,” she said. “They want to know how we're going to put food on their table.”
Trump says he’ll be watching debate on Tuesday
President Donald Trump told CSPAN ahead of Tuesday night’s debate that he will be watching because he “would like to know who I’m going to be running against.”
During June’s Democratic primary debates, Trump tweeted midway through one with his analysis.
“BORING,” he wrote.
NBA great Charles Barkley is in the CNN spin room
File this one under "things we didn't expect tonight."
The cities most excited for the debate are Detroit and ... Helena, Montana?
Data from Google Trends shows that the host city of Detroit has the most search interest in tonight's debate.
But Helena, Montana, is a close second, perhaps owing to Steve Bullock, the state's governor and a presidential candidate who will be appearing on the debate stage for the first time.
After that, it's a steep drop off to Charlottesville, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Dead last of the 209 metro areas tracked by Google? Greenwood-Greenville, Mississippi.
The data from Google is based on people searching for "Democratic debate" in the past seven days. Check out the map below to explore what parts of the country are — and aren't — searching for the term.
Trump campaign cuts ad to air during Democratic debates
President Trump's campaign says it will air a new television ad on cable news during the second round Democratic presidential debates, arguing that Democrats are too liberal for the American electorate.
The ad begins with footage from the first round of debates in June, where candidates raised their hands to signify their government health-care plans would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants.
It's the latest example of the president trying to paint Democrats as radicals, a strategy being amplified by GOP campaign arms and outside groups.
The spot will run on CNN, MSNBC and Fox on Tuesday and Wednesday, the two nights of the Democratic Party's latest presidential debates.