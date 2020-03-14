Washington Monument to close temporarily The Washington Monument and a drained Reflecting Pool are visible on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall on Friday. Andrew Harnik / AP The National Park Service temporarily suspended elevator tours in the Washington Monument starting Saturday, citing safety concerns. Visitors can still see the Washington Monument grounds as well as other monuments along the National Mall. A reopening date has not yet been determined. Share this -







China sees imported cases exceed new local infections for first time The number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmitted new infections for the first time on Friday, data released by the country's National Health Commission showed on Saturday. Of mainland China's 11 new reported cases on Friday, seven were imported internationally. Only four of those — all in the virus epicenter of Hubei province — were locally transmitted. The other seven were all detected in travelers coming into China from overseas, specifically Italy, the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to local authorities. This new data seems to underscore how China — where the outbreak began — appears to now face a greater threat of infections from outside its borders, as it continues to slow the spread of the virus domestically.







Britain takes different approach to coronavirus outbreak, but why? A camera filming Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he speaks at a news conference addressing the government's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. Simon Dawson / AFP - Getty Images The United Kingdom is becoming increasingly isolated in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is one of the only major countries of Western Europe to impose few, if any, restrictions on daily life. The U.K.'s tactics, which are backed by its top team of epidemiologists and behavioral psychologists, have left many here asking: Why do our experts disagree with those in most other countries? Read the full article here







All arrivals to New Zealand must self-isolate: PM New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, according to Reuters. Ardern said these were "far-reaching and unprecedented" measures to tackle a global pandemic. She also said that all cruise ships will also be told not to come to the country until June 30. New Zealand has six confirmed cases as of Saturday and has not recorded any deaths. Also in the region, the Australian government minister who was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection just a week after meeting Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr said Saturday that he was "feeling much better." Peter Dutton told Sydney radio station 2GB that his fever had come down but that his throat was still sore. He added that he did not start exhibiting symptoms until March 13. Dutton met people at the White House on March 6.







Manila to impose month-long curfew The Philippines will impose a month-long curfew in the capital region of Metro Manila which, if implemented fully, would be among the strictest in in Asia. The nighttime curfew will take effect on March 15 to April 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Manila authorities announced at a news conference Saturday. Some employees, however, will be exempt from the lockdown. Mayors will issue local ordinances for the temporary closure of malls — some of the largest in the world — and establishments, exempting shops offering essential services like groceries, banks and pharmacies. This comes as the Philippines reported its sixth death on Saturday. Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tested negative for the virus an official said Friday.







Latin American states take new measures as first cases confirmed Guatemala will ban arrivals from the United States and Canada starting Monday in order to fight the spread of coronavirus, the country's president, Alejandro Giammattei, said in a televised address Friday. Earlier in the week, the country banned arrivals from European countries, China, Iran, South Korea Guatemala announced its first case of confirmed coronavirus infection on Friday. Elsewhere the region, Venezuela confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus Friday prompting neighboring Colombia to close its shared border from Saturday morning. Colombian President Ivan Duque also said late Friday that the country, which has 16 confirmed cases as of Saturday, would not allow visitors who have been in Europe or Asia from entering the country. Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru all suspended European flights in the past week.







Apple closing all stores outside China Apple is closing all its retail stores outside China until March 27 in order to protect workers and help stop the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the company announced early Saturday. The company is also committing $15 million to help with the worldwide response to the crisis, CEO Tim Cook said. Apple's stores in China have already re-opened. The company said it learned lessons about best practices and the situation in China, which is where the coronavirus outbreak began. "One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus's transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance," Apple said. "All of our hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations," Apple said. In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery. https://t.co/ArdMA43cFJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2020






