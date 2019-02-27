Amash has a softer touch questioning Cohen

Rep. Justin Amash's questioning of Cohen diverged from that of other GOP committee members.

The Michigan congressman asked Cohen open questions that elicited contrite responses from Cohen, as opposed to the hostile lines of inquiry of other GOP members.

For instance, Amash asked Cohen, "What is the truth (Trump) fears most?" to which Cohen responded, "It's tough to question, sir."

Amash, who has been critical of Trump in the past, then asked Cohen, "What principles have you chosen to follow in your life, and do you wish to follow different principles now?"

Cohen answered that he has "always tried to be a good person," and now he wants to "protect his wife and children."

Cohen also thanked the congressman for his question because he said it allowed him to talk about his redemption.