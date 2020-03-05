Amazon asks Seattle-based employees to work from home People walk out of an Amazon Go store on Wednesday. On Tuesday, an Amazon spokesperson said an employee who worked in a building on the company's campus in Seattle had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Ted S. Warren / AP Amazon has asked its Seattle-based employees who are able to work from home to do so through the end of March, according to a company spokesperson, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the greater Seattle area climbed to 39 as of Wednesday, including 10 deaths, up from 27 cases and nine deaths a day earlier. All 39 cases are clustered in two counties in the Puget Sound region, making it the largest concentration detected to date by the U.S. public health system. Read more on efforts to contain the outbreak in Washington State. Share this -







Kim Jong Un hopes South Korea will overcome outbreak North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed hope that neighboring South Korea will overcome its coronavirus outbreak, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in's office said Thursday. In a letter to Moon delivered Wednesday, Kim also voiced concern over Moon's health, according to the presidential office. "Chairman Kim underlined his unwavering friendship and trust towards President Moon and said that he will continue to quietly send his best wishes for President Moon to overcome COVID-19," said Yoon Doo Han, a senior press secretary for South Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea on Monday. KCNA / Reuters South Korea is fighting the biggest epidemic outside China. It reported 438 new infections on Thursday, making the total 5,766 confirmed cases.







About 100 people on cruise ship off California to be tested Fewer than 100 people aboard a cruise ship being delayed off California's coast have been identified for testing for the coronavirus illness COVID-19, Princess Cruises said Wednesday night. Two patients on an earlier trip aboard the Grand Princess in mid-February later tested positive for illness in California. One of those people died in Placer County, officials there announced Wednesday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that 11 passengers and 10 crew are symptomatic. Princess Cruises said in a statement there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases currently on the ship. It said the tests are expected to arrive by U.S. Coast Guard helicopter Thursday morning. The cruise company said that all those identified for testing have been asked to stay in their staterooms.







Avoid large gatherings if you can, Seattle and King County says In King County, Washington, where 31 people have tested positive for the coronavirus illness, and nine have died, officials are urging people to do all they can to stay healthy. Officials on Wednesday announced a list of recommendations that urges people at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, which includes those who are pregnant or 60 and older, to stay home and avoid large groups. It called on employers to allow anyone who can work from home to do so. All residents were asked to avoid visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Large gatherings of people should be avoided and postponed if possible, the officials recommend. Metro crews are now disinfecting every bus every night using 21 newly acquired backpack sprayers across its 7 bases - a practice that will continue for the foreseeable future to support the health & safety of passengers, employees and community members. https://t.co/H2mqoSKHj7 — King County Metro 🚏 🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@kcmetrobus) March 5, 2020







Australia adds restrictions on travelers from South Korea Australia's prime minister on Thursday announced new travel restrictions barring foreign nationals from South Korea from entering the country amid a coronavirus outbreak there. The rules prohibit people in South Korea from entering Australia for 14 days from the time they left or traveled through South Korea. Australians are exempt but are required to self-isolate at home. They add to similar restrictions already in place involving mainland China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, and Iran, which has nearly 3,000 cases. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced "enhanced screening measures" for travelers from Italy. The prime minister said that reason there was no travel ban for Italy is because Australia has seen far more people coming from South Korea than Italy. #LIVE: Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australia's Chief Medical Officer have the latest national update on #coronavirus.

Latest info: https://t.co/RKB0hFnqKS#9News https://t.co/GwGbHXzBfd — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) March 5, 2020



Seattle scrambles to contain outbreak Medics wheel out a person on a stretcher from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, on Wednesday. Lindsey Wasson / Reuters SEATTLE — The University of Washington School of Medicine announced Wednesday new lab testing capabilities aimed at addressing the national testing shortage. Rather than wait for the CDC's permission to test people for coronavirus, the Seattle-based lab can perform its own testing. The UW Medicine Virology Lab anticipates being able to test between 1,000 and 1,500 samples a day by the end of the week, up from the current 200 a day. The lab received emergency authorization from the Federal Drug Administration after federal and state health officials acknowledged problems from slow and inaccurate testing. UW received permission Saturday to begin testing, but researchers there said they had started working on the problem in January.







Netflix will sit out SXSW LOS ANGELES — Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and events amid concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus. A company spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual Austin-based festival, which kicks off next week. Netflix is not the only company to scrap its festival plans. Others skipping the event include Apple, Amazon Studios, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Mashable and Intel. Organizers and the city of Austin have said the music, technology and entertainment festival will still happen March 13-22.







Texas reports first positive case of COVID-19 not involving evacuees Texas health officials on Thursday reported the first positive test of the coronavirus illness COVID-19 involving the state that doesn't involve evacuees from China or the cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan. The patient was described by Fort Bend County officials as a resident in his 70s who had recently traveled abroad, and he is hospitalized and isolated and is stable. The positive local test will be confirmed by testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is considered a travel-related case, which is different than possible "community spread" cases in other states where the exposure source is unknown. Fort Bend County is southwest of Houston.







Facebook contractor in Seattle tests positive for COVID-19 A contractor for Facebook at the company's Seattle office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the company said Wednesday. The person was last in the office Feb. 21, and the office will be closed until Monday, which would be the end of the incubation period, the company said. The social media giant said it notified its employees and is following the advice of public health officials. It is also encouraging all Seattle work sites to work from home. Thirty-one people in King County have tested positive for the coronavirus illness, and nine have died, according to health officials. One other patient has died in Snohomish County. Earlier this week, Amazon said that an employee at its office in Seattle tested positive for COVID-19.







Microsoft asks staff in Seattle area, Silicon Valley to work from home Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday joined the growing number of U.S. companies asking employees to work from home to limit exposure to the spreading coronavirus outbreak as it responded to cases near its headquarters near Seattle and in California. Microsoft asked many of its employees in the Seattle region near its headquarters and the San Francisco Bay Area to work from home if possible until March 25. It also asked employees to suspend any business travel to the areas "unless essential for the continuity of Microsoft." Microsoft also said employees should cancel nonessential travel to areas with active coronavirus cases — which includes much of Europe, Asia and the Americas.






