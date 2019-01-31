Feedback

Amazon closes some buildings, including fulfillment centers across the Midwest

Amazon said it closed some buildings, including fulfillment centers across the Midwest.

“We work hard to deliver on our fast, free shipping promise, but weather conditions are out of our control,” Amazon said in a statement. “Customer service is available to work with any customer who is experiencing an issue.”

Janelle Griffith

More than 1,700 flights canceled Thursday at Chicago’s main airports

More than 1,700 flights were canceled Thursday at Chicago's main airports. 

At least 1,479 cancellations and 90 delays were reported at Chicago O'Hare International Airport as of 1:45 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. There were 258 cancellations at Chicago Midway International Airport. Delays at both airports were less than 15 minutes for flights still operating, the Chicago Department of Aviation reported. 

Elisha Fieldstadt
Elisha Fieldstadt

Relief is coming: Temperatures to rise drastically

Relief is coming. 

Some regions affected by the polar vortex are going to feel downright balmy in just a few days. 

"There‘s going to be a 60 degree temperature rise" in some areas of the Midwest, said Greg Carbin, chief of forecast operations for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's weather predictions center. "It is pretty remarkable," he said. 

  • Chicago, where the mercury fell to minus 22 Wednesday, can expect temperatures in the 50s on Monday.
  • In Minneapolis, the low temperature was minus 28 on Wednesday, but by Sunday the high is forecast to be 45 degrees. 
  • Bismarck, North Dakota, suffered through a minus 33 low on Wednesday. On Friday, the temperature is expected to rise to 37 degrees. 
  • Detroit saw a low temperature of minus 12 on Wednesday, but Saturday could bring a high of 37.
  • Des Moines, Iowa, dipped to minus 20 degrees on Wednesday and is forecast to see a high of 45 degrees on Saturday. 

Carbin said that following this "pretty dramatic turnaround," temperatures are expected to fall again later in the week. But don't worry. "It’s not going to be quite as cold," Carbin said. 

  

Minyvonne Burke

Two children, 3 and 5, left outside their Illinois apartment in the cold

Two young children in Illinois were found walking alone outside of their apartment building in the freezing temperatures, a spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The children, a 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl, were found just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the village of Arlington Heights. One child wasn’t properly dressed for the weather, the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon dropped to around minus 12, according to the National Weather Service.

Both children were crying and “had some skin redness” when they were found. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for weather-related injuries.

“They appear to be OK,” a spokesperson said.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating why the children were left out in the cold. So far, no arrests have been made. 

 

 

Minyvonne Burke

Kansas mother arrested for allegedly leaving toddlers in car with no heat

A 26-year-old mother in Lawrence, Kansas, was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly leaving her children, ages 2 and 3, in a car with no heat, the Lawrence Police Department said in a tweet.

The woman, whose name was not released, was allegedly kicked out of the Playerz Sports Bar around 1:40 a.m., the department said in a press release. 

Police were called when the woman tried to get back into the bar.

By the time police arrived, the woman had left the bar in her car but officers later found her. She was arrested on charges of aggravated endangering a child and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Authorities said the children, who were not injured, were left in the cold car "for a substantial amount of time." Temperatures in that area Wednesday morning was around 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service

"We can’t stress enough how dangerous this cold is. Please take proper precautions, and use common sense," the police department said in a tweet

Janelle Griffith

Minyvonne Burke

Fire and ice: Wisconsin fire chief covered in ice after battling blaze

By the time the chief of the Cameron Fire Department in Wisconsin finished battling a house fire, he was covered in snow and ice. It was so cold in Wisconsin on Wednesday morning that the water from the fire hose that splashed on the chief turned to an icy mix. 

Minyvonne Burke

The temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast as of 11:15 a.m. ET

The deep freeze isn't over just yet. Here's the latest in cities across the Midwest and Northeast as of 10:15 a.m CST (11:15 a.m.): 

NBC News

#Chiberia Day 2

Image: Lake Michigan
Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan before sunrise on Jan. 31, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois. Kiichiro Sato / AP
Elisha Fieldstadt
Elisha Fieldstadt

Polar vortex sticks in Midwest, spreads to Northeast: Here are the temps at 9 a.m. ET

The cold weather didn't let up Thursday morning as the misery polar vortex spread to the Northeast. 

Here's how cold it was as people commuted to work at 8 a.m. CST (9 a.m. EST) Thursday.

Erin McGarry

From Hoth to heat wave?

The COLD continues to ravage the middle and northeastern portions of the country Thursday, with more records falling this morning. 

A new all-time record of minus 29 was set in Moline, Illinois, and it’s minus 33 in Aurora, Illinois, (just outside Chicago) Thursday morning. The state record of minus 36F is now within reach. Another 90 daily cold records could be set today!

Right now, 120 million people across 27 states are under wind chill warnings or wind chill advisories, stretching from the Upper Midwest over to Maine and down to part of North Carolina. 

Wind chills will not be quite as cold as Wednesday, but are still absolutely brutal across the Midwest and Northeast. Chicago’s wind chill is back down into the minus 40s this morning.

NYC is hovering around 15 below zero. 

Chicago once again won’t rise above zero for their high Thursday. They’ve now been below zero for 48 hours. The forecast for Thursday is minus 4. Over in the Northeast, highs will be in the teens.

Thursday’s high with wind chills

NYC: 17/below zero or near zero

Boston: 16/below zero maybe even into the sub-zero teens

DC: 10/minus 3

Minneapolis: minus 23/minus 23

Chicago: minus 20/minus 37

Friday's high with wind chills

Minneapolis: 20/single digits

Chicago: 23/teens

NYC: 20s/teens

Boston: 20/10

RELIEF IS IN SIGHT!

A potentially record-setting rebound is about to play out across the Midwest and even part of the Northeast, where temps will jump 40-70 degrees between Wednesday and Sunday.

