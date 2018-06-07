Amazon grabs streaming rights for English Premier League soccer

If AT&T's attempts to merge with Time Warner were a TV show, then Tuesday is its finale (or maybe just the penultimate episode or maybe there's a whole new season and perhaps a spin-off?).

A judge will rule if the $85 billion merger should go ahead despite the objections of Jeff Session's Justice Department. Here's what could happen:

Scenario 1: AT&T wins, sort of

Then what? The Justice Department could appeal the decision and tie-up AT&T and Time Warner via a legal stay or injunction, which would prevent the deal from moving ahead in an appeals process for anywhere between two and six months. No merger until after the appeal is heard.

Scenario 2: AT&T wins

The Justice Department appeals but they don't get a stay. The merger process can begin, even with an appeals process working in tandem.

Scenario 3: The Justice Department wins

The judge rules in favor of the Justice Department, in which case AT&T appeals, and again the appeals process will take up to six months to end. AT&T, however, needs Time Warner to agree to keep the process going.

Scenario 4: There is no outright winner

The Judge could rule that the merger can proceed but with conditions, like selling a unit, or he could say that he wants the new company to be governed by behavioral restrictions to prevent consumer harm. Whatever the Judge's suggestions, they have to be acceptable to both the Justice Department and AT&T and Time Warner. (Yes, that's three different parties.) Of course, AT&T and Time Warner could be on different pages when it comes to whether it wants to agree to a possible request to hive off Turner or satellite company DirecTV, as has been suggested.

Scenario 5: AT&T or Justice wins

Time Warner's board and CEO Jeff Bewkes will have to decide whether to extend its merger agreement with AT&T, which expires on June 21. Bewkes will most likely want to keep the process going, pick up his check and go home (he's being on this road since October 2016 what's another two to six months?). Then again, the Time Warner board may have other ideas.

Scenario 6: Time Warner taps out

Time Warner directors opt not to put the company through any more regulatory drama and decide to proceed as a standalone company with the strong likelihood it attracts other offers from both other media companies and from tech companies.

—

Better bring the hankies to court on Tuesday, as there could be some tears shed and some serious hand wringing.

Here's what the experts say:

Harvard Law School professor, Susan Crawford said: "[The Judge] can block the combination outright or require the combined company to divest units that increase the risk of abuse by the new company based on its market power."

Crawford explains the alternative to outright blocking has already been suggested to Judge Leon: requiring the divestiture of DirecTV, which competes nationwide for pay-TV subscribers with everyone else.