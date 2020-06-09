AMC Theaters plans July reopening AMC Theaters, the largest theater chain in the nation, said Tuesday it planned to reopen all its locations in July. The 1,000-venue company, which already reopened several screens in Norway, Germany, Spain and Portugal, is planning to reopen its U.S. and U.K. theaters in time to show "Tenet," scheduled to be released July 17. In a statement, the chain said it would limit capacity, block off seating, require personal protective equipment and institute cleaning protocols. Competitor Cinemark also plans to reopen its 345 theaters in time for "Tenet." A phased reopening would begin June 19 in some locations, CEO Mark Zoradi said in a statement Wednesday. Initially, venues would be run at 50 percent capacity, he said previously. Share this -







HBO Max pulls 'Gone With the Wind,' says it will return with statement on race Recently launched streaming service HBO Max on Tuesday confirmed it removed the 1939 epic "Gone With the Wind" over racist depictions but said the movie will return later with more context. The original film will be brought back "with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions," a spokesperson for the service said in a statement. The move comes amid furious calls against racism and for police reform after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. The Oscar-winning Gone With the Wind, starring Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Hattie McDaniel, Leslie Howard and others, and set in the South during the Civil War, has been criticized for minimizing the horrors of slavery. Read the full story here.







L.A. officer accused of repeatedly punching man is charged A Los Angeles Police Department officer who was seen on video repeatedly punching a man in an encounter in April has been charged with felony assault, the county prosecutor said Tuesday. Officer Frank Hernandez, 49, is set to be arraigned Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. "This is a disturbing case of the illegal use of force at the hands of a police officer," District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. "We believe the force was neither legally necessary nor reasonable." Prosecutors say Hernandez and his partner responded to a call of a trespasser at a vacant lot in Boyle Heights on April 27 and that "during a confrontation between police and the victim, Hernandez is accused of illegally punching the unarmed man more than a dozen times in the head, neck and body." Read the full story here.







Barr defends police response, military presence in D.C. in letter to mayor Bowser Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday defended the federal law enforcement and military presence in Washington, D.C. after the city's mayor rebuked him and President Donald Trump for "inflaming" and "adding to the grievances" of protestors. Barr, however, argued that a show of force was necessary because it looked as if "the United States was on the brink of losing control of its capital city" after police clashed with protesters over days following the death of George Floyd. "Had the recent demonstrations remained peaceful and within the control of local law enforcement, the President would never have had any need to augment existing resources for the purpose of restoring law and order," Barr wrote, adding that law enforcement personnel were operating within the scope of the law. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, sent a letter to Trump, Barr and two mayors last week asking for the removal of federal law enforcement and various National Guard troops. She also criticized the use of federal personnel patrolling the streets and the use of helicopters to disperse crowds. Barr also defended police forcefully pushing back peaceful protesters outside the White House last week in which rubber bullets, pepper spray, tear gas, and flash-bang grenades were used to make way for Trump to pose for photos with a Bible at St. John's Episcopal Church.







At George Floyd funeral, Al Sharpton demands Roger Goodell 'give Colin Kaepernick a job' Al Sharpton admonished NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday, stating he should allow Colin Kaepernick to return to the league. "Oh, it's nice to see some people change their mind," Sharpton said during a eulogy at the funeral in Houston. "The head of the NFL said, 'Yeah. Maybe we was wrong. Football players, maybe they did have the right to peacefully protest.'" "Well, don't apologize — give Colin Kaepernick a job back," Sharpton said. His remarks were met with loud applause from the congregation. "Don't come with some empty apology. Take a man's livelihood. Strip a man down of his talents," Sharpton also said. "And four years later, when the whole world is marching, all of a sudden, you ... talking about you sorry." Read the full story here.







Washington, D.C. National Guardsmen test positive for COVID-19 The D.C. National Guard says that some of its members have tested positive for COVID-19 since it was mobilized to respond to the protests over George Floyd's death in Washington, but would not disclose how many had tested positive because of what a Guard official called "operational security." As of Monday, June 1, the entire D.C. National Guard, which has 3,400 members, had been activated to assist in the response to protests. Members of the National Guard from other states were brought into the capital as well, including South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Utah and Indiana. "National Guard personnel are social distancing and use of PPE measures remained in place where practical throughout the entire National Guard support to assist local and federal law enforcement responding to the civil unrest in the District of Columbia," the branch said in a statement. "All Guardsmen who are suspected to be at high risk of infection or have tested positive for COVID-19 during demobilization will not be released...until risk of infection or illness has passed."







NYC to rename city streets to honor Black Lives Matter New York City will paint and rename streets in the city to honor the Black Lives Matter movement, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. "It's time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea that black lives matter, the idea that so much of American history has wrongly renounced but now must be affirmed," de Blasio said during his daily media briefing. The proposal calls for the city to name streets and paint the words "Black Lives Matter" in a prominent area in each borough, with the Manhattan location being near City Hall. The mayor said he will work with the city council to determine the other four locations throughout the city. The idea, de Blasio explained, came after a meeting he had Sunday with activists, including Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after being placed in an apparent chokehold by an NYPD officer. Washington, D.C. painted and renamed a section of street near the White House on Friday. "What will be clear, the street name and on the streets of our city, is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel and this nation must as well, that black lives matter," de Blasio said.






