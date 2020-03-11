American on coronavirus lockdown in Italy: 'It's surreal. It's dystopian.' For nearly two weeks, Cristina Higgins, an American who lives in Italy, has traveled no farther from her apartment building than the driveway. Her days begin at the breakfast table with her husband and three children before the kids log online to do their schoolwork from home. The family spends their evenings playing Monopoly in their apartment. Throughout the day, Higgins looks at the news for updates on the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country and checks in on friends. Each night, overwhelmed with anxiety over the spread of the virus, she finds it hard to sleep. Read more here. Share this -







CBS News sends New York City employees home after 2 test positive for coronavirus CBS News has ordered New York City employees to stay home for the next two days after two workers tested positive for coronavirus. Viacom CBS CEO Robert M. Bakish said in a statement Wednesday that one of the employees worked in the Broadcast Center while another worked in the company's 57th Street offices. "All employees in both buildings will work remotely for the next two days while the buildings are cleaned and disinfected," Bakish said. Employees who had direct contact with the employees will be contacted and instructed to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.







NCAA to have limited attendance for March madness The NCAA announced Wednesday that the upcoming March Madness basketball tournaments will severely restrict attendance to only "essential staff and limited family" due to the coronavirus outbreak. NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement that the organization, which oversees all college athletics, "will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed." "While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," Emmert said. Emmert said the NCAA has been consulting with public health officials and its own advisory panel. NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020







Dow closes down 1,400 points, enters bear territory The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 1,400 points on Wednesday, crossing firmly into bear market territory, or a 20 percent decline from a 52-week high. The losses came as the World Health Organization labeled the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The S&P 500 and the Dow are currently down more than 14 percent from the record highs they hit just last month, making this the fastest drawdown from peak to decline. Wednesday's massive sell-off is a response to the lack of concerted policy action from President Donald Trump's administration, which has been criticized for its mixed messaging about the best ways to address and contain the virus. Read more here.







Seattle schools closed for at least 2 weeks The Seattle public school system announced Wednesday it would be closing its doors for at least 14 days in an effort to slow community spread of coronavirus. The closure, which begins Thursday, will impact school instruction, childcare programs and student healthcare, according to a joint statement from Superintendent Denise Juneau and the Seattle School Board. "The decision to close the district was extremely difficult," the statement said. "We know that closing our schools will impact our most vulnerable families and we recognize that working families depend on the consistency and predictability of supports and services our schools offer."







Houston closes its rodeo, one of the city's biggest annual events The city of Houston ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to close on Wednesday. The rodeo and livestock show, which was schedule to run from March 3 through March 22, is one of the city's biggest annual events. In the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ to close. The grounds will close at 4 pm More info >> https://t.co/jDO5pQEFhf pic.twitter.com/qL5KgjRnaE — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 11, 2020







Biden campaign forms coronavirus advisory committee Joe Biden's presidential campaign has formed a public health advisory committee to assist it with responding to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. In a statement, the Biden campaign said it formed the body "to provide science-based, expert advice regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for the candidate, staff, and supporters." "The campaign's top priority is and will continue to be the health and safety of the public. Members of the committee will provide ongoing counsel to the campaign, which will in turn continue to update the public regarding operational decisions," the campaign said. The campaign said the committee would consist of six members — all doctors or former government officials — including Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a noted oncologist, the vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and the brother of former Obama chief of staff, Rahm Emanual. That group also includes Lisa Monaco, a former homeland security adviser to Obama, Dr. David Kessler, an FDA Commissioner under George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general in the Obama administration. The formation of the committee comes one day after Biden canceled a campaign event Thursday in Tampa, Fla., and replaced it with a speech on the coronavirus epidemic in his hometown, Wilmington, Del.







Ivy League cancels spring athletics The Ivy League, the athletic conference of eight universities including Harvard University and Princeton University, said Wednesday that it has decided to cancel all upcoming competitions and practices. The schools will be able to decide whether to participate in postseason competitions. "With further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ivy League Presidents are announcing their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year," the league said in a press release.







At the Italian border A medical worker measures the body temperature of a motorist Wednesday at the Slovenian-Italian border crossing near Nova Gorica, Slovenia, after Slovenia's government announced it would close its border with Italy, hard hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Jure Makovec / AFP - Getty Images






