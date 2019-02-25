'American Idol' legacy lives on at Oscars

Spike Lee has been making movies for more than 30 years, earning an Oscar nomination along the way for the era-defining drama "Do the Right Thing" and scooping up Emmys, Peabodys and the Cannes Grand Prix.

But even after "Malcolm X," "25th Hour" and other essential works of American independent cinema, Lee had never won a competitive Academy Award — until now. (He received an honorary Oscar in 2015.)

Lee, the director of the fiery docudrama "BlacKkKlansman," shared the best adapted screenplay prize with David Rabonwitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott. He is also nominated for best director.

In his spirited acceptance speech, Lee alluded to America's political tumult and the 2020 presidential election, calling on the audience to "mobilize."

"Let's all mobilize. Let's all be on the right side of history," Lee said, reading off notes and clad in his signature purple suit. "Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing!"

"BlacKkKlansman," inspired by a strange true tale, stars John David Washington as a black police officer who infiltrates a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.