American students stranded abroad struggle to get home American students struggling to get out of Morocco were among the many travelers stranded abroad on Wednesday as airlines continue to ground flights and countries close their borders to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Genevieve Serna, 20, found herself boarding a flight to London after a three-hour wait but even after making it to the U.K. her ordeal might not be over, as it remains unclear whether a transatlantic flight will be available. "We are living in this constant state of chaos and uncertainty and every time we get our hopes up, we're disappointed," she said. Read the full story here







Coronavirus lockdowns offer some hope for climate scientists Countries that have been under stringent lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus have experienced an unintended benefit. The outbreak has, at least in part, contributed to a noticeable drop in pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in some nations. Pollution-monitoring satellites operated by NASA and the European Space Agency observed drastic decreases in air pollution over China over a two-week period in February when parts of the country were under strict quarantine orders. Similar emissions drop-offs have been observed in recent weeks over Italy, where roughly 60 million people are under lockdown to contain the coronavirus' rate of infection. Though grim, scientists said these trends could offer tough lessons for how to prepare — and ideally avoid — the most destructive impacts of climate change. Read the full story here: https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/coronavirus-shutdowns-have-unintended-climate-benefits-n1161921







Idris Elba on backlash over wife being with him during coronavirus reveal Idris Elba addressed critics who said his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, should not have been with him as he announced in a video message that he tested positive for coronavirus. "Sabrina wanted to be by my side. As much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did and wanted to," he said in two videos on his Twitter account. "And I would do the same for her." Elba, who said he does not have symptoms, said that he and his wife assumed that because he has coronavirus, it was possible she already had it too. Dhowre Elba was tested for the virus on Tuesday, he said. https://t.co/3Y98aND7Dv — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 17, 2020







IKEA will temporarily close all U.S. stores The furniture company IKEA will temporarily close all 50 of its U.S. store locations beginning Wednesday as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures," IKEA Retail U.S. president Javier Quiñones said in a statement. The store's customers can still shop online and use the company's home delivery (or store pick-up) in select locations.







Irish PM warns of 'calm before the storm, before the surge' Ireland's prime minister, Leo Varadkar, issued a stark warning as he prepared his country for the growing coronavirus pandemic. "This is the calm before the storm, before the surge and when it comes and it will come, never will so many ask so much of so few," he said in a TV address on a St. Patrick's Day he described as being like no other. Our healthcare workers need us to do the right thing in the weeks ahead. #COVID2019 #IrelandVsCOVID pic.twitter.com/TqHCBU3aPu — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 18, 2020 Acknowledged the "huge stress" that the containment measures were causing people on top of the fear of the virus, Varadkar also praised health care workers fighting the epidemic on the front lines in Ireland, where 292 cases have been confirmed. "Not all super heroes wear capes, some wear scrubs and gowns," he said.







Chicago's voting struggles illustrate the challenges of coronavirus Chicago voters were turned away for hours at dozens of polling locations that opened without voting machines, adequate cleaning supplies or enough poll workers — acutely illustrating the strain of voting under the threat of coronavirus exposure and mandates for social distancing and disinfecting surfaces. The delays were driven by a shortage of poll workers and the need to move polling equipment to new locations, Noah Praetz, a former director of elections at Cook County, told NBC News, adding that "probably 60 percent of necessary poll workers" handled things. After 200 polling locations were changed, about 50 precincts didn't have enough supplies to open, James P. Allen, a spokesman for the city's elections board, told reporters. Locations struggled to find enough workers and went through a large number of replacement judges, he said. By Monday, the number of resignations from judges had risen to "a torrent, a tsunami of calls," Chicago Board of Elections Chair Marisel Hernandez said Monday. At the end of the day, turnout was slightly over 30 percent in the city in what were "extremely challenging conditions," the city's elections board reported — a steep drop from over 50 percent turnout in 2016 and only a few percentage points above the city's record-low presidential primary turnout in 2012. Efforts to push alternate means to in-person voting like early voting and voting by mail appeared successful Tuesday, with nearly 600,000 early votes cast and nearly 300,000 ballots sent by mail across the state, compared to about 423,000 early votes and 162,000 mail-in ballots in the 2016 primary, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.







Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort headed to New York harbor New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said President Donald Trump has agreed to dispatch a floating hospital called the USNS Comfort to help with the coronavirus crisis. The Navy ship, which Cuomo said has 1,000 rooms and operating rooms, will be berthed in New York harbor. "This is literally a floating hospital," Cuomo said. "The president said he will dispatch that immediately."







Belgium becomes latest European country to enter lockdown Belgium became the fourth European nation to enter into a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, joining Italy, France and Spain in imposing drastic measures to limit transmission of the coronavirus. The country's government asked people to stay home and avoid as much contact as possible under the measures which are in place until at least Apr. 5. Companies have also been asked to ensure that everyone who works from home if they can. People making essential trips for food and medicine will be exempt and the government said outdoor exercise will be allowed and even recommended. Mass gatherings will also be banned. Non-essential shops and businesses will remain closed, with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies and pet food shops, the government said,






