Americans donate stimulus checks to help others in need

Brazil's Bolsonaro headlines anti-democratic rally amid alarm over handling of virus RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attacked Congress and the courts in a speech to hundreds of supporters on Sunday as the number of coronavirus cases blew past 100,000 in his country, underlining the former army captain's increasing isolation as he downplays the impacts of the pandemic. Right-wing Bolsonaro has drawn widespread criticism from across the political spectrum for dismissing the threat of the virus in Brazil, which has registered 101,147 confirmed cases and 7,025 deaths, according to the most recent data from the Health Ministry. On Sunday, dozens of public figures signed an open letter to the Brazilian government calling on officials to protect the nation's indigenous people, who often live in remote locations with limited access to healthcare. Share this -







Bikes emerge as a post-lockdown commuter option A mother and her child wait to collect their lunch in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday, May 2. Countries across the world seek to get their economies back on track after COVID-19 coronavirus lockdowns are over, some people are encouraging the use of bicycles as a way to avoid unsafe crowding on trains and buses. Peter Dejong / AP MADRID — As countries seek to get their economies back on track after the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, bicycle use is being encouraged as a way to avoid unsafe crowding on trains and buses. Cycling activists from Germany to Peru are trying to use the moment to get more bike lanes, or widen existing ones, even if it's just a temporary measure to make space for commuters on two wheels. The transition to more bike-friendly urban environments “is necessary if we want our cities to work,” said Morton Kabell, who co-chairs the European Cyclists’ Federation. “A lot of people will be afraid of going on public transportation, but we have to get back to work someday. Very few of our cities can handle more car traffic,” he said. The benchmarks are Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, where half of the daily commuters are cyclists, and the Netherlands, with its vast network of bike lanes. Share this -







Photo: A special delivery in Long Island Golden retrievers Buddy and Barley deliver beer to Lisa Fascilla and her children in Huntington Village, N.Y., on Sunday. The two dogs were trained to deliver beer by owners Mark and Karen Heuwetter, who own the Six Harbors Brewery, to help practice social distancing. Al Bello / Getty Images Share this -







Quarantine brings a surge of TV and movie reunions With the entertainment industry on pause because of the coronavirus, casts from some beloved TV shows and movies are getting together (virtually) to take a look back at past work. From “Parks and Recreation," "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," to “Chuck” and “Goonies,” many ensembles have had special “COVID-reunions” for TV. But why, of all times, are these actors getting back together during a global health crisis? “I don’t have an excuse to say no because there’s nowhere else to go and nothing else to do,” joked Daniel Davis who played the endlessly-witty Niles the Butler on CBS’ hit 1990s sitcom “The Nanny.” Read the whole story here. Share this -







Despite optimism, Britain's coronavirus numbers tell a different story To hear Prime Minister Boris Johnson tell it, his government has valiantly fought and is now conquering the coronavirus pandemic in Britain. The country had managed to "avoid the tragedy that engulfed other parts of the world," the prime minister said as he held a Lazarus-like briefing Thursday, his first since he left the hospital after being treated for the disease himself. The reality is that the United Kingdom now has the world's third-highest death toll from COVID-19 and is on course to be the worst-hit in Europe. Its 66 million people make up less than 0.01 percent of the world's population, but they have had more than 10 percent of recorded coronavirus deaths. Read the rest here. Share this -







Seven Northeast states team up to buy PPE, medical supplies New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced a regional partnership that would increase seven Northeastern states' purchasing power as they work to secure adequate medical supplies and avoid price gouging. The states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts — are banding together to "jointly procure PPE, tests, ventilators, and other medical equipment to increase market power and bring down prices," Cuomo told reporters during his daily news conference. Cuomo was joined via videoconference by other Northeast governors who said this will be a win for the region. "Sign me up, and sign New Jersey up," the state's governor, Phil Murphy, said. "This makes so much sense." Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont added, "We're much stronger together, and I wouldn't mind having some of that New York purchasing power." Cuomo also said Sunday that COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen below 10,000 for the first time since mid-March, and numbers are continuing to trend down, but the state is in no way "out of the woods." Northeast states form consortium to buy medical equipment together May 3, 2020 03:58 Share this -





