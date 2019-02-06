Americans search for abortion, health care in run-up to SOTU

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., will bring Amanda Thomashow as her guest to the State of the Union. Thomashow is a former Michigan State University gymnast who reported now-convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar to the university in 2014.
Thomashow said in court last year, "Michigan State University, the school I loved and trusted, had the audacity to tell me that I did not understand the difference between sexual assault and a medical procedure." She coined the phrase “army of survivors” in a statement at Nassar’s sentencing, which has become a rallying call for sexual assault survivors and advocates.
In her short tenure in Congress, Slotkin has been a vocal critic of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ proposed rule changes for how colleges and universities handle sexual harassment accusations. Thomashow is one of several guests who were invited to the speech to highlight sexual assault awareness.
There are many reasons to be disillusioned with the state of American democracy. After all, the country could be just days away from another federal government shutdown after weathering the longest in U.S. history.
That's why tonight’s State of the Union takes on increased importance for one audience in particular: foreign leaders who are desperately looking for signs that our nation is still fairly functional.
Despite their deep differences, members of both parties will come together for the address. Each side will be given the chance to speak to the nation. Democrats, who sparred bitterly these last several weeks with the president, will attend and listen to his speech. At a time when the world’s confidence in our leadership has been badly shaken, this seemingly standard spectacle can and should be a source of strength. Both parties should embrace this opportunity to remind themselves and those watching overseas that even a deeply divided nation can come together sometimes.
Brett Bruen is a former U.S. diplomat and former White House director of global engagement.
Every State of the Union address is an opportunity for the president to reset the national debate and set the tone. Few times in our history has that been so important as it is at this moment given the deep divisions in our country and the toxicity of our politics. The president should take initiative and recognize the broken nature of our politics -- the fact that we are coming off the heels of the longest partial government shutdown ever. He should also offer concrete compromises on immigration (the most toxic and divisive issue in or country today) and infrastructure, still ripe for bipartisan agreement. Only major policy achievements will begin restoring people's trust and confidence in our government.
Carlos Curbelo is a former Republican congressman from South Florida.
The world will be watching Trump’s State of the Union address tonight. Will we see hints of humility, that the signs that the tradeoffs from his tiffs and tariffs have started to sink in? While many expect the president will simply continue to blow past signs warning trouble ahead, I think we will see a medley of isolationist inclinations mixed in with a touch of realism.
There are few international successes that Trump can point to from his first two years. North Korea paused its missile tests. Yet Saudi Arabia has gotten away with a brazen murder. Russia is on the rise. And there has been talk of the possibility of NATO’s demise. Meanwhile, the US has abandoned commitments to rein in climate change, intermediate range nuclear weapons, and Iran’s nuclear arsenal.
We are past the point when the president can pass off “cleaning up the other guy’s mess” as a foreign policy accomplishment. Trump needs his own win on the world stage. We may hear signs tonight of what he has in mind. The administration is likely to try and present their work on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, China, Venezuela, and Afghanistan as evidence that they are able to also build, not just bust deals.
Unity and comity are the buzzwords for tonight’s State of the Union address, along with “pivot,” which is President Trump’s mission as he stands before the Congress and the country.
This is when a president gets to lay out his legislative agenda: Taking on the drug companies is popular with both parties, and an expected announcement on a new HIV/Aids initiative is significant.
But let’s be honest: We’re all watching to see if Trump doubles down on the wall and sets the stage for a national emergency. He won’t invoke that tonight, but it’s the best worst option to extricate himself from the box he’s put himself into. If it’s slapped back by the courts, he can go into 2020 saying he did everything he could, and then blame the Democrats and liberal justices. “Re-elect Trump and Build the Wall” -- perfect bumper sticker.
Eleanor Clift is a longtime political reporter, author and columnist for The Daily Beast.
Forget truth; all that matters is whether a particular word at a particular moment serves a particular interest (or impulse) of Donald Trump (see here). Consequently, it is tough to know what to make of a State of the Union speech by this president — and whether to care about anything he reads off the teleprompter.
In last year’s SOTU, Trump proclaimed, “I call on all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people.” He then spent a year continuing his me-first politics of bullying, name-calling, and fear-peddling demagoguery. So why would you believe whatever he says in tonight’s collection of words?
David Corn is the Washington, D.C., bureau chief for Mother Jones.
If you thought Super Bowl LIII was hyped, it is nothing compared to this post-shutdown State of the Union address. Trump is at his best in unscripted settings, usually when matched with one or more antagonists. It is his competitive nature to turn an interview into a confrontation, a verbal wrestling match, and although the fact checkers always think POTUS loses these scrums, usually it is a split decision among viewers.
Set-piece speeches, though, are rarely home runs for the president. Tonight could be different if he is 1) gracious towards the once and once-again House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 2) self-effacing at least a couple of times, 3) specific on the booming economy 4) detailed in his explanation about the urgency of the situation at the border and 5) focused on freedom for Venezuela.
If he commits to another big hike in defense spending and — again — to a 355-ship Navy, that would be icing on the cake. But I’m not expecting minds to change or approval ratings to soar or fall. American politics are frozen, waiting for a spring thaw.
Hugh Hewitt is a conservative columnist, radio host and attorney.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's guest for the State of the Union will be a sexual assault survivor who made headlines protesting his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Ana Maria Archila says she is "honored" to be the guest of the star freshman Democrat from New York and will sit in the gallery overlooking the chamber during Trump's address. She said she will wear white and a pin that the congresswoman gave her that says, "Well behaved women rarely make history."
Archila cornered then-Sen. Jeff Flake at a Senate elevator in September and pleaded for the Republican lawmaker to reconsider voting for Kavanaugh, who was accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault. Ford told the Senate Kavanaugh had assaulted her at a gathering of teenagers when they were in high school in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh angrily denied the accusations during emotional testimony.
Americans googled for information on abortion and health care in the week ahead of the State of the Union, according to data from Google Trends.
The search data highlights anticipation for Trump to touch on growing furor from conservatives over a new abortion bill in New York as well as on efforts by Republicans in a variety of states to roll back abortion access.
Health care remains the most searched topic as of Tuesday evening, with immigration coming in third. Either abortion or health care were the most searched topics in most U.S. states, according to Google data.
The dominance of those topics is also notable since they could break a long-running trend, with Google showing that in pervious years "jobs" and "taxes" dominated searches during the speech.
Members of Congress who'd like to take President Donald Trump's place in 2021 planned to deliver messages of their own Tuesday at his second State of the Union with the string of guests they invited to hear the address live at the Capitol.
Some guests were invited to highlight the recent government shutdown over Trump's border wall request, which resulted in the speech's delay from its initial January date. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., planned to bring air-traffic controller Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik, one of the 800,000 federal workers furloughed last month and a victim of the California wildfires. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was bringing Sajid Shahriar, a labor leader who organized rallies last month calling for the government to re-open.
Other guests of potential Trump rivals were to include those currently affected by policies advocated — or opposed — by the president. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. — who plans to introduce legislation pushing back on Trump's ban on transgender service members — announced she is bringing Navy Lieutenant Commander Blake Dremann, a decorated transgender service member who was deployed 11 times and received the Navy's highest logistics award. READ MORE
For a full list of who's bringing whom to the speech, click here.