Americans search for abortion, health care in run-up to SOTU

Americans googled for information on abortion and health care in the week ahead of the State of the Union, according to data from Google Trends.

The search data highlights anticipation for Trump to touch on growing furor from conservatives over a new abortion bill in New York as well as on efforts by Republicans in a variety of states to roll back abortion access.

Health care remains the most searched topic as of Tuesday evening, with immigration coming in third. Either abortion or health care were the most searched topics in most U.S. states, according to Google data.

The dominance of those topics is also notable since they could break a long-running trend, with Google showing that in pervious years "jobs" and "taxes" dominated searches during the speech.