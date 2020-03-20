America's only community centers: Your local supermarket With most U.S. businesses shuttered in the fight to contain coronavirus, grocery stores have become the unlikely center of American society. The states of Minnesota and Vermont have even reclassified grocery employees as essential emergency workers, affording them benefits similar to health care providers and first responders. Recent days have been "unlike anything I’ve ever seen at work," as "stockers were getting pushed out of the way for toilet paper" and customers were "fighting over beans," said Journey Carnahan, who works at H-E-B Grocery in central Texas. Read the full story here. Hi Government! Can we give the brave heroes working in the grocery stores a bonus? — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) March 20, 2020 Share this -







Confirmed coronavirus case at Bloomberg campaign HQ The Bloomberg campaign notified staffers today of a “confirmed case of COVID-19” in the campaign’s Times Square headquarters, a campaign official confirms to NBC News. Staffers were notified by human resources that the case impacted two floors of the building and that the individual was last in the office on Monday. It’s unclear whether the person who tested positive for coronavirus worked for the campaign or was a contractor with access to the building. The campaign declined to say. This news comes the same day that the Bloomberg campaign announced it is laying off its staff, who will lose their health insurance at the end of April. Bloomberg ended his three-month presidential bid earlier this month. Share this -







National sports groups call for postponement of Olympics USA Swimming published an open letter Friday calling for the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics until next year. "Our world class swimmers are always willing to race anyone, anytime and anywhere; however, pressing forward amidst the global health crisis this summer is not the answer," it said in the letter. Other national athletic bodies have also started raising concerns about holding the Olympics as scheduled from July 24 to August 9 and the Paralympics from August 25 to September 6. They include the British Olympic Association, the British Paralympic Association, the Norwegian Sports Federation and the Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Share this -







Photo: Drive-thru confession Father Scott Holmer performs the sign of the cross Friday while holding confession in the parking lot of St. Edward the Confessor in Bowie, Md. Holmer stays six feet away from the cars during the drive-thru confessions. Rob Carr / Getty Images Share this -







Illinois issues stay-at-home order for residents The governor of Illinois on Friday issued a stay-at-home order, making it the latest state to make such a sweeping mandate in the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus. California issued a stay-at-home order Thursday, and New York's governor mandated that all nonessential businesses keep workers at home. Pennsylvania's governor has also ordered that all businesses that are not "life-sustaining" close. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he did not "come to this decision easily" but believes it is necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order is expected to become effective Saturday. Read the full story here. Share this -







States push price-gouging measures as coronavirus fuels consumer fears As states across the country shutter restaurants, bars and schools for the next several weeks or more to slow the spread of the coronavirus, some are looking to pass legislation to stop businesses that remain open from price-gouging fearful U.S. consumers. Price gouging — the practice of charging exorbitant prices for essential items in times of high-demand — is prohibited during times of crisis in about two-thirds of the United States. As public panic surrounding COVID-19 heightens, consumers have been flocking to stores to stock up on supplies like face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes — to the exploitation of some retailers. While online marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart have taken steps to prevent the practice by suspending offers from sellers charging unfair prices, brick-and-mortar stores are being closely monitored by state governments, several of which are considering legislative action. Read the full story here. Share this -







Biden trashes Trump over coronavirus response: 'Step up and do your job, Mr. President' Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic front-runner, slammed President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic Friday, accusing him of being “behind the curve through his whole response.” Biden, speaking on a conference call with reporters, offered a series of blunt missives for Trump, and criticized him for repeatedly providing the American people with misinformation about the virus. “Step up and do your job, Mr. President,” Biden said. “In times of crisis, the American people deserve a president who tells them the truth,” Biden said. “Unfortunately, President Trump has not been that president.” Click here for the full story. Share this -







Dow closes down 900 points after New York and California curb economic activity Wall Street took a nosedive on Friday, wrapping up another tumultuous week for all three major averages, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking by 916 points. The Dow has now shed around 18 percent this week, completely erasing all the gains made since President Donald Trump took office. The S&P 500 closed the day down 4.3 percent, capping its worst weekly performance since the financial crisis. The Nasdaq, which had started the day by hitting the "limit up" threshold in premarket trading, ended the day down by around 3.8 percent. Read the full story here. Share this -





