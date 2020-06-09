Amid confusion, WHO clarifies that COVID-19 can be spread without symptoms A World Health Organization expert sparked widespread confusion Monday when she said that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is "very rare." The comment prompted massive pushback from scientists around the world, leading to an unusual backtracking from the organization the following day, clarifying that so-called asymptomatic transmission of the virus does occur. Read more. Share this -







New Jersey relaxes ban on gatherings BREAKING: I’m signing an EO RAISING THE LIMIT ON INDOOR AND OUTDOOR GATHERINGS.



Effective immediately:

👥Indoor gatherings will be permitted at whichever number is lower – 25% of a building’s capacity or 50 people total

👥Limit on outdoor gatherings will be raised to 100 people pic.twitter.com/07uRYvmR2K — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 9, 2020 Share this -







Chicago announces new events to replace the city's summer traditions Chicago will host a slate of new summer events, including at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, virtual concerts and community meals for frontline workers, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot said in a news release Tuesday. The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Event will produce more than 150 events this summer to replace many of the city's annual events that were cancelled due to the pandemic, Lightfoot said. "We must provide ways for people to enjoy the spirit of a Chicago summer while prioritizing health and safety," she said in a statement. "As difficult as it is to remove these in-person events from our calendar, we are pulling out all the stops for an inventive, engaging and fun festival season this summer."







For first time, only 1 percent of New Yorkers test positive for coronavirus For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, only 1 percent of people in New York City tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at a news briefing Tuesday. De Blasio called it "an extraordinary day for New York City." He said more and more tests are being conducted every day, making the number even more impressive. "It doesn't mean we don't need to keep fighting, because we do. But I am so proud of New Yorkers — you have earned this one," de Blasio said. "Every time you keep that face mask on, every time you stay home when you can, every time you practice social distancing, you're beating back this disease."







Paris's Eiffel Tower to reopen on June 25 Paris's Eiffel Tower, one of the most iconic landmarks on the planet, will reopen to the public on June 25. "At first, only visits by stairs will be available and masks will be mandatory for all our visitors from 11 years old," officials said in a news release Tuesday. "As the situation evolves, the lifts taking our visitors to the second floor can be quickly put back into service under appropriate conditions, with a very limited number of persons on-board," officials added. "The top level remains closed for now to avoid promiscuity situations, since the lifts taking visitors from second to top floor are small. It might re-open during the summer."







GOP senator introduces plan to combat future pandemics WASHINGTON – Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., on Tuesday introduced a plan that he said will help make sure the U.S., is better prepared for future pandemics as COVID-19 continues to devastate communities across the nation. With over 100,000 deaths and two million cases over the course of three months in the United States alone, leading health experts and officials have acknowledged they were not prepared to handle the scope of the coronavirus pandemic. "In the midst of responding to COVID-19, the United States Congress should take stock now of what parts of the local, state, and federal response worked, what could work better and how, and be prepared to pass legislation this year to better prepare for the next pandemic, which will surely come," said Alexander, who is the chairman of the Senate Health Committee. The plan states that Congress should work with federal agencies as well as the private sector to address "specific issues and newly identified gaps" to get ready for future pandemics, including improving tests, treatments, vaccine development, disease surveillance and stockpiles. The plan also stresses the need to improve coordination between federal agencies, which is something Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer routinely criticized the Trump administration on in the last few months. "Even with an event as significant as COVID19, memories fade and attention moves quickly to the next crisis," Alexander said. "That makes it imperative that Congress act on needed changes this year in order to better prepare for the next pandemic."







'We are still in a pandemic': In some states, summer months may not provide a hoped-for lull Businesses are slowly reopening. "Six feet apart" seems to be shrinking in distance. Face coverings are optional in most places. Some may believe the COVID-19 pandemic is ending in the United States, but in truth, "we are still in a pandemic," according to Dr. Jay Butler, head of the COVID-19 response at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many people in the U.S. remain vulnerable to the disease, and the pandemic will continue as long as there's a readily transmissible virus and a population with little or no immunity to it, Butler told NBC News. While the nation's cases overall have flattened, they are not yet declining — 10,000 to 20,000 new cases of the coronavirus are reported every day in states and U.S. territories. In some states, new daily cases are rising. Read more here.







Photos: Drive-in graduation Senior McKayla Glazier is joined by friends and family. Brian Snyder / Reuters A drive-In theater was the venue for a socially-distanced high school graduation in New Hampshire on Monday. Senior Jennie Fuller. Brian Snyder / Reuters Fireworks explode at the conclusion of the ceremony. Brian Snyder / Reuters







Maryland reports 500 new cases of COVID-19, 35 additional deaths Maryland health officials announced 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 58,904. The state also said another 35 people had died of COVID-19; in all, 2,811 people have died of the virus there.






