Amid growing coronavirus cases, another number increasing: recoveries It only took a few days for the Wisconsin patient to get over the fever and a cough — and feel well enough to get out of bed and back to normal life: shop for groceries, hang out in a coffee shop, maybe see a new movie. But that wasn't an option, because the patient wasn't getting over the common cold or even the flu. Instead, the individual had the new coronavirus, meaning it would be several weeks before the person — who remains unidentified for privacy — could leave the house or invite friends and family to visit. Read more about coronavirus recoveries.







Tennessee confirms first case of coronavirus Tennessee's first confirmed case of coronavirus involves a 44-year-old man residing near Nashville who recently traveled out of state, state health department officials said Thursday. The Williamson County man has a mild illness and has been isolating himself at home, they add. Officials said they are working to identify others who may have come into contact with him to "contain the spread of this disease in our communities." A hotline has also been established for Tennessee residents seeking more information about COVID-19. The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The hotline will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central daily. pic.twitter.com/eRvgd060TT — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 5, 2020







Walmart restricts employee travel, cancels Dallas conference Walmart is restricting employee domestic and international travel, allowing only "business-critical trips," the company announced Thursday, citing an abundance of caution related to the coronavirus. The company also said it will cancel its annual Walmart U.S. Customer Conference, which was scheduled to be in Dallas next week, and will instead have "a virtual form" of the meeting. Walmart said the new guidelines will remain in place at least until the end of April.







FCC bans 'non-critical' travel; closes buildings to anyone who visited infected countries recently The Federal Communications Commission has closed its buildings to visitors, employees, and contractors who have recently traveled to China, Italy, Iran, or South Korea. "Visitors who, during the most recent 14 days, have been in any country that is the subject of a COVID-19-related CDC Level 3 Travel Warning are not being allowed to enter FCC facilities, including its Washington, DC Headquarters," the agency said in a statement Thursday. It is also suspending "until further notice non-critical FCC domestic and international travel" and "any FCC involvement in non-critical large gatherings." Share this -







U.K. confirms 115 new cases as bank sends staff home The United Kingdom government confirmed Thursday there are 115 coronavirus cases in the country — an increase of 30 on Wednesday's figure. The Department of Health said 25 of those cases are in London, by far the country's biggest city. There are no recorded deaths related to the new coronavirus in the U.K. Meanwhile, international bank HSBC sent home more than 100 of its London staff Thursday after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the first known case at a major company in Europe's main financial hub.







Greece confirms 21 more cases, shuts schools and bans public meetings Greece reported 21 cases Thursday — all linked to a 66-year-old person who recently traveled to Israel and Egypt on a pilgrimage, health authorities said. The country's total now stands at 31 and a big rise is expected in the weeks ahead. On Wednesday, Greece ordered the closure of schools and banned public gatherings in three districts in the west of the country as a precaution until Friday, following Italy, which is trying to combat the worst outbreak in Europe. Share this -







100 new cases in France, first death in Switzerland The customs line at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport on Thursday afternoon. Seth Sanders The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in France jumped by 92 to 377 on Thursday, while the number of deaths rose by two to six, according to the French Health Ministry. The two people to die after contracting virus are a 73-year-old man and a 64-year-old man France is currently in "stage 2" of the management of the spread, which is focused on limiting infection and secondary cases. Separately, authorities in Switzerland confirmed the first death there from the coronavirus outbreak, a 74-year-old woman from Vaud, a mountainous district bordering France.







Grant County, Washington reports new case






