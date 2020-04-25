Amid quarantine, thousands are escaping to tropical islands — via 'Animal Crossing' Characters celebrate the opening of Resident Services in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" on the Nintendo Switch. NBC News For Amy Okuda, not being able to spend time with her mother, who lives just five miles down the road, has been one of the most difficult parts of being in quarantine. Disenchanted with FaceTime and Zoom, Okuda and her mother found another way to connect — by making trips to tropical islands to fish, catch bugs and pick fruit together. “I know a lot of people are doing Zoom dates, but most of my hangout sessions are via ‘Animal Crossing,’” Okuda, 31, of Los Angeles, said. She is one of thousands of people who have picked up Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” since it was released on the company's Switch console in March, right as the coronavirus quarantine was going into full effect for most of the nation. Read the full story here. Share this -







Detroit health care worker dies after being denied coronavirus test 4 times, daughter says Deborah Gatewood had two years to go before she could retire from a Detroit hospital. But Gatewood, a phlebotomist for three decades, will never celebrate that milestone. She died April 17 from symptoms related to the coronavirus. Her daughter said that prior to her mother's death she was denied a coronavirus test four times by her employer, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, her daughter said. "They said she wasn't severe enough and that they weren't going to test her," said Kaila Corrothers, Gatewood's only child. "They told her to just go home and rest." Read the full story here.







Britain's death toll surpasses 20,000 The death toll from the coronavirus in hospitals across the U.K. has risen to 20,319 — an increase of 813 in 24 hours — the health ministry said on Saturday. The country has nearly 150,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Saturday. Britain has the fifth-highest virus death toll in the world, after the U.S., Italy, Spain and France. Back in mid-March the government's chief scientific adviser said that keeping the death toll below 20,000 would be a "good outcome," according to Reuters. As the death toll rises, the U.K. government has faced criticism over its response to the pandemic while it struggles to raise its testing capacity.







Pope singles out funeral home workers for prayer Pope Francis has singled out funeral home workers for people's prayers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, during his early morning Mass on Saturday. In Italy and some other countries, the deaths of people with virus infections have meant funeral parlor workers must deal with the grief of families who aren't allowed to hold public funerals as part of government-ordered measures to try to contain the pandemic. "What they do is so heavy and sad. They really feel the pain of this pandemic so close," he said.







Hundreds protest against lockdown at Polish-German border Cross-border workers stage protest at Polish-German border demanding to be exempt from the mandatory quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak on Friday. Krzysztof Hadrian / Agencja Gazeta via Reuters Hundreds of people who live in Poland and work in Germany protested on Friday evening in the southwestern Polish border town of Zgorzelec against a mandatory coronavirus quarantine for those who cross the border. Poland was one of the first European Union states to close borders due to the outbreak. It also imposed a mandatory two-week lockdown for those who enter its territory — a major jolt for those who live their lives in between two E.U. states. The protest was staged on a foot bridge connecting Zgorzelec and the German town of Gorlitz, which functioned as one town before the borders were closed. Around 300 people gathered at the Polish side and some 100 at the German, some wearing face masks. The two groups were separated by a provisional metal fence that has been erected in the middle of the bridge to prevent people from crossing the border.







Air France and KLM received billions in state bailouts The French and Dutch governments announced at least 9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in bailout money Friday to rescue Air France and KLM, which are fighting for survival as most of their planes are grounded by virus lockdowns around the world. The partner airlines had been negotiating for weeks with their respective governments, as carriers worldwide are collapsing or seeking government bailouts. The past several weeks of travel restrictions have upended the entire industry, and Air France and KLM said earlier this month that they expect their joint traffic to be down more than 90 percent in the coming months. With no clear end to the crisis in sight, Air France will get 3 billion euros in direct loans from the French state and a 4-billion-euro bank loan guaranteed by the state, the airline said in a statement. "We have to save our national airline," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on TF1 television Friday. He said the government, the airline's largest single shareholder, is not currently considering nationalizing Air France.







Richard Engel on the urge to reopen and need for travel standards APRIL 25: @RichardEngel here, with the latest #coronavirus headlines I'm watching closely in the UK. And for my Italian friends #BellaCiao - today marks 75 years since the liberation of Italy, the end of fascism. pic.twitter.com/3ZlIlNjqCd — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) April 25, 2020 Share this -







WHO warns against concept of 'immunity passports' The World Health Organization cautioned against the idea of "immunity passports" in a briefing released on Saturday, saying there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected from a second infection. "Immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" has been suggested by some governments as a means to enable people to travel or to return to work assuming they cannot be re-infected. But the WHO said more research on immunity is needed before this can be considered. "At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an 'immunity passport'," the brief said. People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive antibody test result may ignore public health advice. As such, the use of such certificates at this point may also increase the risks of continued transmission, it said.







Muted Anzac Day memorials take place in Australia and New Zealand Traditional crowds at dawn services for the Anzac Day memorial holiday in Australia were replaced Saturday with candlelit vigils in driveways and neighbors gathering to listen to buglers play "The Last Post." Restrictions on social gatherings due to coronavirus meant that the commemorations, also marked in New Zealand, were more muted. Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the day that soldiers from both countries, known as Anzacs, landed on the Gallipoli Peninsula in modern day Turkey, during World War I in 1915. It also honors those killed in all wars. In Australia's capital, Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke at a crowd-free commemorative service held inside the Australian War Memorial. In New Zealand, where even tighter crowd restrictions are in place, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stood at dawn on the driveway of Premier House, the leader's official residence, for a ceremony






