Amy Adams congratulates Regina King's mother on daughter's win

After losing the best supporting actress Academy Award to Regina King, Amy Adams got out of her seat to congratulate King's mother.

Chris Gardner of the Hollywood Reporter posted a video of the exchange on Twitter.

"They shared a moment and held hands," he said.

King took home the first award of the night for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk." It was her first Oscar nomination.

“I’m an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone,” King said in her acceptance speech, before thanking her mother.