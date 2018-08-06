Klobuchar: 'There is racism' in the justice system

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a former prosecutor discussed as a possible presidential candidate in 2020, admitted that "there is racism" in the American justice system while defending the many good actors who work to keep America safe.

"For people who have been victimized and have been a victim of crime, they need a criminal justice system that works for them. And I have worked with a lot of very good prosecutors and very good police officers that do some of the hardest jobs every day," she said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"But we know that there is racism in the system that needs to be fixed, that's why we have started instituting body cameras, which is a great solution, doing things on eyewitness ID, and I think the solutions are there for us. We just have to reform the system."

Klobuchar's comments came in response to those from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another potential Democratic presidential candidate. Warren told a crowd in New Orleans on Friday that the criminal justice system is "racist," arguing black Americans face higher rates of being jailed for drug-related crimes, according to reports from the speech.

Criminal justice reform is a significant issue on the stump for Democrats, particularly as broad, bipartisan efforts on reform stall in Congress.