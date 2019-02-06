Analysis: The contrast between Trump's speech and Abrams'

Trump was fast and furious with the facts in his speech. He spent a good chunk of his time discussing the sanctity of life. However, the Trump administration's disregard for children’s safety at the border demonstrates how his commitment to the most vulnerable is vacuous. In fact, the United Nations has declared the atrocity at the border to be a violation of children’s universal rights.

By contrast, Stacy Abrams laid out American values and the need for being fair and compassionate. She mentioned caged children. She asked for the president to speak truth, but most importantly, she reminded us of what makes our democracy thrive: the voting booth.

Voting — access to the voting booth — is one of the few issues that cuts through political stripes. Americans, regardless if they’re Republican or Democrats, believe in fair access to the vote.

Maria Teresa Kumar is the CEO of the civic media group Voto Latino.