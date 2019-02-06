Analysis: Democrats didn't applaud booming economy or 'Right to Try'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quieted down frustrated Democrats who were hissing over President Trump's warnings about "caravans" of immigrants on the border.
As the boos grew when Trump warned about "large organized caravans" who are "on the march to the United States," Pelosi put up her hand, quickly silencing her colleagues.
Watch the scene below.
It's accurate for Trump to say that ISIS can claim just a fraction of the territory it once did.
All but about 1 percent of the territory that ISIS once controlled is now gone, according to Brett McGurk, the now-former special presidential envoy to the coalition to defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq.
But the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that “while Islamic State territorial control has been reduced to minor pockets of rural Iraq, the group was still carrying out an average of 75 attacks per month in 2018."
And in the annual “Worldwide Threat Assessment,” released in January, U.S. intelligence officials concluded that “ISIS still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria, and it maintains eight branches, more than a dozen networks, and thousands of dispersed supporters around the world, despite significant leadership and territorial losses."
One such attack is particularly raw: Four Americans were among those killed by an explosion in Manbij, Syria, on January 16. ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack.
Additionally, military officials have warned that — without sustained pressure from the U.S. — ISIS could regain that lost territory.
In January, NBC News reported on a draft Pentagon report warning that ISIS is intent on reconstituting a physical caliphate and that the terror group could retake lost land in six to 12 months if there is no military pressure preventing them from doing so.
“Nobody is declaring mission accomplished” in the fight against ISIS, McGurk said in early December. Then, after Trump announced on Dec. 19 that U.S. troops would withdraw from Syria, tweeting that ISIS had been “defeated,” McGurk resigned. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also resigned in the wake of that decision.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand used Trump's speech to solicit donations to her 2020 campaign.
The New York lawmaker posted a GIF of her sighing at the speech with the caption: "Agree? Chip in $5 so we can put an end to this."
“Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months… Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one,” Trump said.
While Trump is correct that North Korea has not launched a missile in 15 months, there’s ample evidence that North Korea is seeking to retain and hide their nuclear capabilities — contradicting the president’s past claims that he’s made great progress in getting Pyongyang to give up their nuclear weapons.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said last week that it's "unlikely" North Korea will try to denuclearize.
And the regime appears to be working to hide their efforts. As NBC News reported on January 21, researchers funded by the defense think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies have discovered an undisclosed secret ballistic missile base in North Korea — and that there could be as many as 20.
North Korea has also refused to provide a detailed list of its nuclear and missile facilities, despite the U.S. calls for it to do so.
A former senior U.S. official who has been briefed on the negotiations told NBC News that “I can’t find anybody in the U.S. who thinks the North Koreans are denuclearizing.”
Vice President Mike Pence conceded earlier this month that the U.S. is still “await[ing] concrete steps by North Korea to dismantle the nuclear weapons that threaten our people and our allies in the region.”
Since the swearing-in of President Nicolás Maduro — whom much of the international community has called illegitimate — many conservative critics have blamed the country’s “21st century socialism” for the recent unrest and protests. Trump on Tuesday night said that Maduro's "socialist policies have turned that nation from being the wealthiest in South America into a state of abject poverty and despair."
But it's a more complicated picture than just the s-word. Corruption of Venezuelan leaders and the country’s near-complete dependence on oil are also important components of the country’s downfall. After Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez, became president in 1999, he worked to use oil revenues from the then-booming industry to fund national programs. But when oil prices began to collapse in 2014, shortly after Chávez died and Maduro took over, the country lacked funds for those programs. U.S. sanctions on the oil industry, a result of charges of corruption and human rights abuses by Venezuelan leaders, have been another blow to the economy. Francisco Toro, a Venezuelan journalist and an official with the Latin American business organization Group of 50, wrote in a Washington Post opinion article last year that “all Venezuela demonstrates is that if you leave implementation to the very worst, most anti-intellectual, callous, authoritarian and criminal people in society, socialism can have genuinely horrendous consequences.” Toro and others have pointed out that other countries with leftist or socialist-leaning governments — like Denmark or Sweden — have not experienced similar unrest.
Fresh off of the longest shutdown in U.S. history, Trump said Republicans and Democrats "must join forces again to confront" illegal immigration before the government runs out of funding in 10 days.
Trump did not, however, threaten to shut down the government if lawmakers do not provide him with more than $5 billion in funding for a border wall. The government shut down in December because Democrats disagreed with Trump's demand for $5.7 billion in wall funding, though Trump relented, allowing the government to re-open in late January.
Trump also did not say he would call for a national emergency to build the wall if lawmakers don't agree to funding the project.
"This is a moral issue," Trump said. "The lawless state of our Southern border is a threat to the safety, security and financial well-being of all Americans. We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens. This includes our obligation to the millions of immigrants living here today, who followed the rules and respected our laws. Legal immigrants enrich our nation and strengthen our society in countless ways. I want people to come into our country in the largest numbers ever, but they have to come in legally."
Trump's remarks on legal immigration went off script and contradicted hardline immigration policies his administration has pursued.
"Tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate — it is cruel," he later added.
Trump insisted "walls work" and "walls save lives" in concluding this portion of his speech.
Despite Trump's frequent discussion of "restoring" and "rebuilding" America's military might, the most recent legislation he signed to fund national defense came in at less than an Obama-signed bill in 2011.
For fiscal year 2019, Trump has signed into law National Defense Authorization legislation that provides $716 billion for national defense operations, including $639 billion for the Pentagon.
That’s a smaller dollar number than the $726 billion provided by the 2011 National Defense Authorization Act.
It’s not clear yet what Trump will ultimately propose for defense spending in fiscal year 2020.
In a tweet on Dec. 4, he appeared to decry the amount of spending on defense, saying, "The U.S. spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy!" (He’s referring to the same bill he signed into law).
But days after reports that he wanted to slash future spending to $700 billion, the administration signaled that Trump would instead agree to a request from then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to boost that number to $740 billion.
Speaking about abortion, Trump said, "we had the case of governor of Virginia where he stated he would execute a baby after birth."
A spokesman for the governor, Ralph Northam, disputed this characterization of confusing remarks he made days ago — and it should be noted that Northam was discussing a hypothetical procedure that would occur only in cases of severe deformities or nonviable pregnancy.
Nonetheless, he caused a firestorm when he responded to a question related to a proposed state law that would have made it somewhat easier for a woman to obtain an abortion later in a pregnancy for medical reasons.
Asked on a radio program what happens when a woman is going into labor who desires a third-trimester abortion, Northam noted that this kind of procedure only occurs in cases of severe deformities or nonviable pregnancy. He said that in this scenario, “the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”
It’s worth noting that the proposed Virginia law — which failed to pass the Republican-controlled legislature — wasn’t proposing legalizing abortions in the third trimester; that is are already legal in the state. The bill proposed changing the number of physicians required for that kind of abortion’s approval — from three to one doctor. It also proposed broadening the list of health concerns that would allow a woman to seek approval for such an abortion.
"There could be no greater contrast to the beautiful image of a mother holding her infant child than the chilling displays our nation saw in recent days," Trump said, speaking out against abortion that occurs later in pregnancy. "Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother's womb moments before birth."
This is false.
The state recently passed a law loosening restrictions on abortions in the state, allowing abortions after 24 weeks if the fetus is not viable or when it’s necessary to protect the life of the mother. The president paints the picture of a healthy mother and child, but an abortion would not be legal in that scenario after 24 weeks in New York state.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pushed back at critics, noting that it is “just a mirror of the federal law” — the abortion rights enshrined by the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.
What's more, abortions later in pregnancy are exceedingly rare; the Centers for Disease Control reports that just 1.3 percent of abortions in the U.S. in 2015 took place in or after the 21st week.
Trump plans to announce a bold new initiative in his State of the Union speech: end all new HIV infections in the U.S. by 2030.
The move raised eyebrows among critics given Trump’s track record on HIV and LGBT-related issues. The Human Rights Campaign on Monday said Trump "simply cannot achieve this goal" given the administration's past actions.
Six months into his presidency, six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS resigned in protest because the administration "has no strategy to address the on-going HIV/AIDS epidemic." In its 2018 budget plan, the administration proposed nearly a billion in cuts to programs that address HIV/AIDS — even the Centers for Disease Control said at the time the cuts would result in "fewer HIV tests" being paid for using federal dollars.
Additionally, Trump has yet to appoint an AIDS czar, making him the first president without one since President Bill Clinton created the position in 1993. Trump has also not appointed someone to lead the White House Office of National AIDS Policy, and the office's informational page on the White House website has been removed.
HIV/AIDS advocates have also said that dismantling Obamacare — a signature goal of the administration — will have a detrimental impact on Americans, especially LGBT and lower-income people, living with HIV/AIDS.
However, Trump's plan to cut new infections is not unusual. President Barack Obama had the same goal and said that an "AIDS-free generation is within reach." The World Health Organization in December noted a similar goal of ending new infections by 2030 in countries around the world.
Trump's administration recently swore in two new co-chairs of its HIV/AIDS council, which plans to hold its first meeting in March.