Analysis: Democrats didn't applaud booming economy or 'Right to Try'

The president is making good use of the time to review the accomplishments of the last Congress. The booming economy is his ticket to a competitive race for re-election. His emphasis on criminal justice reform and VA reform is setting the stage for a comparison between the just-completed Congress and whatever legislative record is compiled by this new Congress.

It is a great set up for his address in 2020 — and for his convention acceptance speech.

It is interesting to see many members on the Democratic side refusing to applaud terrific economic news, and most refusing to applaud passage of "Right to Try," which had bipartisan support. The legislation allows terminally ill patients to obtain experimental drugs without getting federal approval.

Joe Manchin broke with the majority of his party to applaud American energy domination, a dream of presidents from Jimmy Carter onward.

What the Democrats did and didn't applaud is both interesting and memorable.

Hugh Hewitt is a conservative columnist, radio host and attorney.