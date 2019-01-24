Analysis: Democrats outpaced Republicans with dark money in 2018 midterms

Liberal groups accounted for 54 percent of the $150 million in dark money spent on the 2018 midterm elections, a new analysis from the campaign finance watchdog group Issue One released Wednesday.
Thirty-one percent of the dark-money spending this cycle came from conservative groups, with bipartisan or nonpartisan groups rounding out the remaining 15 percent.
Dark money is money spent on political causes by groups that are not required by law to disclose their donors. Many of these groups have limitations on how much of their spending can go toward explicit politicking, but are also allowed to influence the political debate with spending around partisan issues or ads that stop just short of an explicit call to support or oppose a specific candidate.
These groups are different from super PACs, which can accept unlimited sums of money but have to disclose all donors. But dark money groups can donate to super PACs directly, obfuscating the original source of the super-PAC's dollars.
This past cycle marked the first where liberal groups outspent conservative ones since the Citizen United decision helped usher in unprecedented levels of outside spending on elections. Up until now, conservative groups were the ones massively outspending their political opponents.
Majority Forward, a group aligned with the Senate Majority PAC super PAC and Senate Democratic leadership, spent about $46 million this past cycle to help Democratic senate candidates in key races. That's almost four times as much as the next-highest dark-money spender, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which spent about $12 million to predominately benefit Republican candidates.
The report paints the picture of dark-money spending as a top-down world, with three-quarters of all dark money spending over the past 10 years coming from just 15 groups. Even though Democratic dark-money spending outpaced Republican spending this cycle, conservative dark-money spending far outpaces that of liberals since 2010.
