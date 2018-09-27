Analysis: Ford, Kavanaugh, and the difference in tone

One of the most striking aspects of the daylong hearing was the night and day contrast in the demeanor of the two witnesses.

Ford was calm, direct and willing to distinguish between what she could remember and what she couldn’t.

Kavanaugh was combative out of the gate, snippy at times — like when he asked Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar about her drinking habits before later apologizing — and unwilling to cede an inch on any topic. He was also evasive on certain questions, like whether he would ask for an FBI investigation, while Ford didn’t dodge questions.

There were no tense exchanges between Ford and senators because Republicans ceded all their time to a professional prosecutor hired to question her on their behalf. Kavanaugh, on the other hand, frequently sought to engage in verbal fights with his Democratic questioners, whom he accused of being part of a coordinated conspiracy against him.