Analysis: How Trump can win the State of the Union

If you thought Super Bowl LIII was hyped, it is nothing compared to this post-shutdown State of the Union address. Trump is at his best in unscripted settings, usually when matched with one or more antagonists. It is his competitive nature to turn an interview into a confrontation, a verbal wrestling match, and although the fact checkers always think POTUS loses these scrums, usually it is a split decision among viewers.

Set-piece speeches, though, are rarely home runs for the president. Tonight could be different if he is 1) gracious towards the once and once-again House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 2) self-effacing at least a couple of times, 3) specific on the booming economy 4) detailed in his explanation about the urgency of the situation at the border and 5) focused on freedom for Venezuela.

If he commits to another big hike in defense spending and — again — to a 355-ship Navy, that would be icing on the cake. But I’m not expecting minds to change or approval ratings to soar or fall. American politics are frozen, waiting for a spring thaw.

Hugh Hewitt is a conservative columnist, radio host and attorney.