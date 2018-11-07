Analysis: Midterm victories underscore Trump's GOP takeover

As Republicans continue to post strong showings in tight Senate and gubernatorial elections, NBC "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd says the results are evidence that President Donald Trump has taken control of the GOP.

NBC News has projected that Democrats will gain control of the House, which Trump largely ignored in the final weeks of the campaign. But at the same time, the GOP is poised to make gains in the Senate after Trump barnstormed the country with a hard-line immigration message aimed directly at the GOP base.

While some of Trump's picks are struggling in gubernatorial races, two of his more conservative picks are poised for victory in those races, too. Republican Ron DeSantis is the apparent winner in Florida while Georgia's Brian Kemp is in strong position in that race.

“The Republican Party is Donald Trump’s party. He may have been hijacking a political party in ’16 and borrowing it. He has remade it and he knows how to activate it," Todd said.

"Why is Andrew Gillum likely to lose and not win? Why is Stacey Abrams likely to lose and not win? I would argue that Donald Trump figured out how to get his base out.”