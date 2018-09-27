Analysis: Pressure mounts on Kavanaugh

This hearing is not going well for Brett Kavanaugh.

He’ll still have an opportunity to defend himself, but Ford has come off as credible and as composed as possible under the circumstances.

And that’s according to Republicans.

One GOP donor told NBC News in a text message that he still wants Kavanaugh on the bench but is more concerned about the viability of the nomination now than he was a few hours ago.

“She seems pretty damn credible and appealing,” the donor said. “I would like to see them push forward, but this is going to be ultra-hard to rebut. And Kavanaugh has to not perjure himself."