Analysis: Republican hold in Virginia's 5th district is a 'sigh of relief' for GOP

NBC "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd says that the Republican win in Virginia's 5th Congressional District is good news for the GOP, as a loss there would have meant a "tsunami."

"That was our tsunami-watch race in Virginia. It's an open seat, a Republican district. Leslie Cockburn there is a longtime, progressive journalist," Todd said in reference to the Democratic candidate.

"Had that flipped, you would be looking at something we've never seen before on the Democratic side. That is a sigh of relief for Republicans." When it comes to control of the House, "this could be a knife fight tonight," Todd said.