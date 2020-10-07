ANALYSIS: Sick with coronavirus, Trump puts his presidency on steroids WASHINGTON — Getting sick with coronavirus didn't change President Donald Trump's approach to politics. If anything, his trip to the hospital amplified it. The strength-at-all-costs messaging, which appeared to undermine both the stock market and his own party's strategy on a coronavirus relief bill Tuesday, represents a more highly concentrated version of the regular Trump. This is the Trump presidency on steroids. Read more here. Share this -







Pelosi: 'I wouldn't go anywhere near the White House' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that the White House, where Trump is being treated for Covid-19, is now "one of the most dangerous places in the country." "I wouldn't go anywhere near the White House. It's one of the most dangerous places in the country, both in terms of the assault that it makes on truth as well as health," Pelosi, D-Calif., said on "The View" when asked if she would go and negotiate directly with Trump on a coronavirus relief package. Numerous people tied to the White House or Trump's campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Trump and the first lady. Pelosi's TV appearance marked her first since Trump, in tweets Tuesday night, effectively killed discussions on a comprehensive aid package until after the election — and then urged Congress to approve piecemeal coronavirus relief measures he said he would sign, including a new round of stimulus checks for Americans. "Are you listening Nancy?" Trump tweeted Tuesday night, tagging her. "When the president just popped off and made that announcement without even informing us that that was the case, he insulted the constitution of the United States," Pelosi said on "The View" Wednesday. "It's hard to see any clear, sane path in anything that he's doing." Pelosi, who has been in talks almost daily with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, hasn't directly engaged with Trump since October 2019 — almost one year ago. Speaker Pelosi & Secretary Mnuchin spoke by phone at 9:33 a.m. The Secretary inquired about a standalone airlines bill. The Speaker reminded him that Republicans blocked that bill on Friday & asked him to review the DeFazio bill so that they could have an informed conversation. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 7, 2020 Asked by NBC News whether she would support the president's call to pass just stimulus checks, Pelosi said, "All the president wants is his name on a check. And that doesn't — we're here to honor our heroes, crush the virus, put money in the pockets of the American people beyond a check with his name on it."







Trump's doctor says president told him 'I feel great!' White House physician Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a memo released by the White House that Trump said Wednesday morning he feels "great!" "The president this morning says "I feel great!" Conley wrote. "His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range. He's now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization." Conley also said samples taken Monday showed Trump now has detectable traces of antibodies to Covid-19, which he remains infected with. While the president was hospitalized at Walter Reed Military Medical Center last weekend, Conley said he had earlier offered the public a rosier picture of Trump's condition to provide more optimistic messaging. The president was placed on a steroid treatment that is most associated with more severe Covid-19 cases and he twice required supplemental oxygen before his discharge from the hospital. The White House has not made public when Trump's most recent negative test was before announcing he was positive for the virus late last week. Doctors have also not revealed details of his lung scans and did not say whether he is still on the steroid treatment Dexamethasone.







The Pences test negative for Covid-19 Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, were tested this morning in Salt Lake City for Covid-19 and received negative test results, a White House official told NBC News, hours before the vice presidential debate. Pence was tested twice Tuesday and both results came back negative. Pence and his wife have tested negative since President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus last week. On Tuesday, senior Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller announced he had tested positive for the virus. He is among a number of people in Trump's orbit who have tested positive.







Pence vs. Harris: 5 things to watch at their only debate WASHINGTON — There will be 12 feet and a world of difference between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris when they face off Wednesday night for the only vice presidential debate. VP debates are the often-forgotten sideshows to the main event, but with Trump recently hospitalized with Covid-19 and Biden hoping to be elected as the oldest president in American history, this one is expected to draw record audiences. "Americans will be anxious to hear from these running mates, who could possibly be required to assume the presidency themselves," said Mitchell McKinney, the director of the Political Communication Institute at the University of Missouri, who has consulted with the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonpartisan group that runs the events. Here are five things to watch tonight.







Postal worker arrested after mail and ballots found dumped The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced Wednesday that a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was arrested after bundles of mail, including nearly 100 ballots, were found dumped at a shopping center in Bergen County. Federal prosecutors announced the arrest of Nicholas Beauchene, 26, who they charged with one count of delay, secretion, or detention of mail and one count of obstruction of mail. The Postal Service is also investigating the incident.







White House says it has completed contact tracing for positive cases White House staff has been informed via email that "all contact tracing" was completed for positive Covid-19 cases identified at the White House, two administration officials told NBC News. One administration official disputed earlier reporting from Bloomberg that the White House medical staff traced the cases to the Rose Garden ceremony to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as Trump's Supreme Court pick late last month. "That's not how contact tracing works," the officials said, adding contact tracing is "patient based, not event based" and is "not an effort to find Patient Zero." The contact tracing effort is being led by a "CDC epidemiologist detailed" to the White House medical unit, one official said.







Trump posts dozens of times in seemingly endless tweetstorm as he battles Covid infection President Trump began Wednesday much the same way he ended Tuesday — tweeting. Between 8:18 a.m. and 11 a.m. Trump tweeted or retweeted 50 times. He's touched on a flurry of topics, including coronavirus relief, grievances involving the 2020 election, and complaints about the news media. His most recent tweet was written in all-caps and accused Democrats of trying to overthrow his government. "WE ARE ENTITLED TO ASK THE VOTERS FOR FOUR MORE YEARS," Trump wrote. "PLEASE REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE!" Trump ended his Tuesday night with a blast of 45 tweets. Released from Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Monday, the president is still on the road to recovery after being hospitalized for his Covid-19 infection. Doctors placed him on a steroid treatment typically associated with more severe cases, and he has required supplemental oxygen on two separate occasions, his medical team said.







Here's what the plexiglass barriers look like And here's a preview of what those plexiglass barriers look like inside the debate hall. VP Pence will be seated stage left, with Sen. Harris seated stage right pic.twitter.com/YxrH1nrpAW — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) October 7, 2020 And here's a look at them being installed.






