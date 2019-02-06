Analysis: Abrams starts by talking about the shutdown, a puzzling choice

In his address, Trump claimed that "countless Americans" are murdered by "criminal illegal aliens."

There isn’t good data on homicides specifically in the United States, but there's no evidence that immigrants commit more crimes than American-born residents.

Previous empirical research shows that "immigrants do not increase local crime rates, are less likely to cause crime than their native-born peers, and are less likely to be incarcerated than native-born Americans," according to the Libertarian-leaning Cato Institute.

Trump has previously circulated a claim backed by Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, that 63,000 Americans have been killed by undocumented immigrants since 9/11, but that number has since been debunked.

PolitiFact has extrapolated from existing data sources that the number of homicides committed by undocumented immigrants may be between 450-600 per year. But again, those are guesses, not based on national data sources.