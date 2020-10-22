Analysis: Trump and Biden look to seal the deal in final debate NASHVILLE — It's the last chance — for President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and undecided voters. Thursday night's second presidential debate, held before a limited in-person audience at Belmont University here and tens of millions of Americans watching from their homes, matches up two candidates still looking to seal the deal with a small fraction of the electorate. The race remains close enough that everything matters. Biden holds narrow leads — within the margin of error or just outside it — in nearly every swing-state poll, and 538.com gives him an 87 percent, or about 7-in-8, chance of winning. And yet both Republicans and Democrats say they are feeling déja vu from the 2016 campaign, when Hillary Clinton's polling leads in key swing states evaporated on Election Day. It's impossible to know how the debate will affect the race, if at all, before the two candidates square off. But one thing that's worth watching is whether either of them breaks out new promises or behaves in a markedly different way from past public appearances. What is likely is that the debate will help a limited set of voters decide whether they're done with Trump and comfortable with Biden or whether they will look past Trump's flaws because they think Biden isn't right for the job. Read more of Jonathan Allen’s analysis here. Share this -







'We're gonna call nonsense': Donald Trump Jr. says they'll be watching who controls the mute button Donald Trump Jr. said that the campaign is going to be monitoring the person who controls the mute button during tonight's debate. He told "Fox and Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt that they're going to have someone in the room and promised, "We're gonna call nonsense when we see nonsense." Trump Jr. claims that the Commission on Presidential Debates messed up his father's microphone in 2016 during his debate against Hillary Clinton. He criticized the commission's handling of the debates, saying that they're biased.







New polls show tightening races for control of the Senate Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly's lead over Arizona Republican incumbent Martha McSally appeared to narrow in a race that could determine control of the Senate, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows. Here are the latest results for three Senate races on which Reuters/Ipsos is polling: Arizona: Kelly leads McSally, 51 percent to 44 percent in a poll conducted from Oct. 14-21, but Kelly held a 11-point lead in a previous poll.

North Carolina: Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham and incumbent Thom Tillis were tied at 47 percent in a poll conducted from Oct. 14-20. A poll conducted the week before showed Cunningham leading Tillis by four points.

Michigan: Democratic incumbent Gary Peters held a 5-point lead over GOP challenger John James, 50 percent to 45 percent, in a poll conducted from Oct. 14-20. Peters led James by eight points in a poll conducted the week before. The poll was conducted online and in English. The Arizona survey included 658 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. The earlier Michigan poll surveyed 686 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. North Carolina's surveyed 660 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.







Biden tests negative for Covid-19 ahead of debate Joe Biden was tested for the coronavirus ahead of tonight's debate and his results came back negative. "Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the Biden campaign said in a statement passed along by the pool. BIDEN'S 13 NEGATIVE TESTS SINCE Oct. 2: Friday Oct. 2 – negative x2 Sunday Oct. 4 – negative Tuesday Oct. 6 – negative Thursday Oct. 8 – negative Saturday Oct. 10 – negative Monday Oct. 12 – negative Wednesday Oct. 14 negative Thursday Oct. 15 - negative Friday Oct. 16 – negative Monday Oct. 19 – negative Tuesday Oct. 20 – negative Thursday Oct. 22 - negative







Trump has prepped for tonight's debate even less than last one President Trump has done even less traditional debate prep for the second and final contest tonight in Nashville than he did for the first face-off, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions. Trump has been counseled by aides and allies to not interrupt as much, though it's unclear how much he will follow that advice. The president indicated he is not pleased with the new microphone-muting adjustment and says he will plan to speak up when he feels it's appropriate. The president has also been told by advisers to let former Vice President Joe Biden speak more than he did on the stage in Cleveland, in their view, to allow the Democratic nominee to potentially stumble or make a mistake. Expect Trump to raise Hunter Biden and China throughout the debate. The president has suggested as much in recent days. The team that helped prepare the president last time did not reassemble this time around, partially because several of them were still recovering from coronavirus. As a reminder, the following people got sick around the time the president and first lady did: senior aide Hope Hicks, senior aide Stephen Miller, outside adviser Kellyanne Conway, former Gov. Chris Christie and campaign manager Bill Stepien. A few back-and-forth practice meetings took place on Air Force One over the last week while the president was traveling to battleground states. Those sparring rounds were more topic-oriented discussions with aides, however, and did not resemble formal sessions. Trump, for his part, told reporters he considers his exchanges with them "prep," in addition to the 13 rallies he's done since his return to the trial last week after his hospitalization for Covid-19.







Biden calls for 'bipartisan commission' to propose ways to 'reform the court system' WASHINGTON — Joe Biden told "60 Minutes" he would set up a "bipartisan commission of scholars" from across the ideological spectrum to explore ways to change the Supreme Court. "And I will — ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it's getting out of whack," Biden said, according to excerpts released Thursday ahead of an interview to air Sunday. "And it's not about court packing," Biden said. "There's a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated and I've looked to see what recommendations that commission might make." The answer comes as Biden faces pressure to take a position on the push to add seats to the Supreme Court in response to what Democrats describe as a theft by Republicans for enabling President Trump to fill a vacancy in an election year after preventing Barack Obama from doing so in 2016. Read more here.







Plexiglass will stay on debate stage between Trump and Biden's lecterns The Commission on Presidential Debates' co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf, Jr., says the two plexiglass barriers placed between each candidates' lecterns on stage at Belmont University in Nashville will remain in place "at the recommendation of the commission's medical advisors." A worker cleans newly installed plexiglass shields on the debate stage on Oct. 21, 2020 ahead of the presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Fahrenkopf also noted: —Anyone who enters this hall has to pass a covid test (meaning test negative) and must be wearing a mask. —Both campaigns and their invited guests have agreed to keep their masks in while in audience. —CPD is working with each campaign to confirm their tests. Fahrenkopf would not answer if people need to show or prove their negative test results to CPD or the debate's medical advisors







Trump's debate topics tonight: China and Hunter Biden Alyssa Farah, the White House director of strategic communications and assistant to the president, said expect President Trump to discuss two topics at tonight's debate: China and Hunter Biden "We need to have a real discussion on China," Farah said Thursday on Fox Business News. "Traditionally the third debate is really a foreign policy debate. But this one's got a whole lot of different topics," she said. "So the president's going to go in ready to make his case on the issues he sees as most important —the economy, holding China accountable, the economic recovery." "And I do think we are going to, whether it's asked or he has the opportunity to bring it up, he is going to get into this issue of Hunter Biden," she said. "The American people need to know if the Biden family in any way is beholden to China."







Cybersecurity company finds hacker selling info on 186 million U.S. voters WASHINGTON — A cybersecurity company says it has found a hacker selling personally identifying information of more than 200 million Americans, including the voter registration data of 186 million. The revelation underscored how vulnerable Americans are to email targeting by criminals and foreign adversaries, even as U.S. officials announced that Iran and Russia had obtained voter registration data and email addresses with an eye toward interfering in the 2020 election. Much of the data identified by Trustwave, a global cybersecurity company, is publicly available, and almost all of it is the kind that is regularly bought and sold by legitimate businesses. But the fact that so many names, email addresses, phone numbers and voter registration records were found for sale in bulk on the so-called dark web underscores how easily criminals and foreign adversaries can deploy it as the FBI said Iran has done recently, by sending emails designed to intimidate voters. "An enormous amount of data about U.S. citizens is available to cyber criminals" and foreign adversaries, said Ziv Mador, vice president of security research at Trustwave, which found the material. Read more here.






