Analysis: Trump lists wins but tax season may bring reality check for Americans

As the president appeared to declare himself victorious in every conceivable way, Trump also added that he'd passed tax cuts for families and that the economy is booming.

Well, that sounds just dandy. But as Americans are filling out their tax returns this season, many are learning — or will learn — that they were suckered by Trump and are paying more taxes, not less. As Barron’s recently reported in an analysis of Trump’s tax reform: “Despite efficiency gains overall, the poorest households can expect to be worse off because of the tax reform. The richest households will fare better, in large part because they own corporate stocks.”

There is little that Trump can say tonight that will make middle- and low-income taxpayers feel better about being fleeced. The punch to their economic gut will stay with them far longer than any of Trump’s rhetoric.

David Corn is the Washington, D.C., bureau chief for Mother Jones.