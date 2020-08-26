ANALYSIS: Trump's 'alternate reality' TV convention tests his beliefs about people As he asks voters for a second term, Donald Trump has turned the Republican National Convention into a fantasyland version of his presidency. In this carefully curated world, staged by federal officials in Washington and Jerusalem, Trump has defeated coronavirus, saved the economy, built a border wall, established peace in the Middle East, recalled U.S. forces from theaters of war, and even become a champion of immigrants at a time when he is sharply curtailing their access. The distance between reality and Trump's presentation is both a glaring weakness for the president and a gap in which he sees strength heading into the November election. Read more of Jonathan Allen’s analysis here. Share this -







FIRST READ: Republicans seek to sell kinder, gentler Trump WASHINGTON — On Monday night, it was (mostly) fire and brimstone. Last night at the GOP convention, there was more of an effort to soften President Trump's image. Trump oversaw a naturalization ceremony — to counter his policies and rhetoric towards immigrants. He pardoned a Black man — to counter the perception that he's a racist. And his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, expressed sympathy with those killed by the coronavirus and talked about the racial unrest — to counter the reality that her husband has spent too little time on these subjects. Call it the Donald J. Trump Image Restoration Project. It's unclear this effort will work, especially when the president takes center stage on Thursday and for the rest of the campaign. But they're trying. Get the rest of First Read.







6 highlights from the RNC, Night 2: Melania, the Trump family, did anyone say COVID? WASHINGTON — The White House was the star of the second night of the Republican National Convention as President Donald Trump's campaign trampled norms against using "The People's House" for campaign politics to cast it as the backdrop for first lady Melania Trump's keynote address. Three of Trump's relatives spoke at the convention, which highlighted Trump's work on criminal justice reform, in contrast with his frequent warnings about crime, while largely ignoring the coronavirus crisis. Here are six takeaways from Tuesday night.






