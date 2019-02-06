Analysis: Focusing on border wall at the expense of other threats puts America in danger

A commander I served with on a base outside of Tikrit, Iraq, was fond of saying: “You can be so focused on the problem that you miss the threat.”

Trump’s overemphasis during his remarks tonight on the threat of illegal immigration at our southern border has so far come at the expense of almost every other major national security threat. His own intelligence chiefs didn’t rank illegal immigration as a top priority last week.

Overlooking more malevolent national security issues puts our country in greater danger.

Trump captured so well in this one speech the recklessness of his myopic approach to serving as our nation's commander in chief. Instead of consuming expert intelligence, he concentrates on extreme innuendo. Instead of prioritizing safety, he politicizes serious issues. Instead of sending our troops on a mission to protect America’s vital interests, he sends them on a self-interested mission to the border.

Brett Bruen is a former U.S. diplomat and former White House director of global engagement.