Analysis: Unity, comity, but will Trump invoke his wall?

Unity and comity are the buzzwords for tonight’s State of the Union address, along with “pivot,” which is President Trump’s mission as he stands before the Congress and the country.

This is when a president gets to lay out his legislative agenda: Taking on the drug companies is popular with both parties, and an expected announcement on a new HIV/Aids initiative is significant.

But let’s be honest: We’re all watching to see if Trump doubles down on the wall and sets the stage for a national emergency. He won’t invoke that tonight, but it’s the best worst option to extricate himself from the box he’s put himself into. If it’s slapped back by the courts, he can go into 2020 saying he did everything he could, and then blame the Democrats and liberal justices. “Re-elect Trump and Build the Wall” -- perfect bumper sticker.

Eleanor Clift is a longtime political reporter, author and columnist for The Daily Beast.