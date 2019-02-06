Analysis:What matters to Trump tonight

Forget truth; all that matters is whether a particular word at a particular moment serves a particular interest (or impulse) of Donald Trump (see here). Consequently, it is tough to know what to make of a State of the Union speech by this president — and whether to care about anything he reads off the teleprompter.

In last year’s SOTU, Trump proclaimed, “I call on all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people.” He then spent a year continuing his me-first politics of bullying, name-calling, and fear-peddling demagoguery. So why would you believe whatever he says in tonight’s collection of words?

David Corn is the Washington, D.C., bureau chief for Mother Jones.