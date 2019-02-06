Analysis: Why foreign leaders will be watching SOTU very closely

There are many reasons to be disillusioned with the state of American democracy. After all, the country could be just days away from another federal government shutdown after weathering the longest in U.S. history.

That's why tonight’s State of the Union takes on increased importance for one audience in particular: foreign leaders who are desperately looking for signs that our nation is still fairly functional.

Despite their deep differences, members of both parties will come together for the address. Each side will be given the chance to speak to the nation. Democrats, who sparred bitterly these last several weeks with the president, will attend and listen to his speech. At a time when the world’s confidence in our leadership has been badly shaken, this seemingly standard spectacle can and should be a source of strength. Both parties should embrace this opportunity to remind themselves and those watching overseas that even a deeply divided nation can come together sometimes.

Brett Bruen is a former U.S. diplomat and former White House director of global engagement.