ANALYSIS: Will Bernie’s backers play ball? One way Sanders could be judged is how his supporters respond at caucus sites where they don’t meet the 15% threshold. Will they refuse to realign en masse — taking their proverbial ball and going home? Will they tend toward other candidates outside the party mainstream like Yang? Will they cluster around fellow progressive Warren? Or might they go “bro” with Biden or Buttigieg? Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: A dip in first-timers at Iowa’s Democratic caucuses Compared to previous years in Iowa, there was a big dip on Monday in participants attending a Democratic caucus for the first time, NBC News Entrance Poll data show. Just about a third of those caucusing this year are first-timers. That’s lower than in 2016, when first-timers made up 44 percent of the state’s Democratic caucusgoers. And this year’s level of new participants is significantly lower than in 2008, when 57 percent of Democrats said they’d never caucused before. Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Sanders top choice for Iowa liberals; Biden, Buttigieg lead among moderates Ideology has emerged as a key fault line dividing Iowa Democrats among the party’s top presidential contenders, early results from Monday's NBC News Entrance Poll show. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the favorite of voters who call themselves either “very” or “somewhat” liberal, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. But among self-identified moderate and conservative Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, the top choice is former Vice President Joe Biden: About 3 in 10 of these voters said they planned to support the former vice president, with Buttigieg running a strong second. Share this -







A bad sign for Biden? An observation from NBC News contributor Dave Wasserman: Widespread reports of Joe Biden barely/not viable in types of precincts he should be to have any type of chance. Having a hard time seeing him in top three...long way to go. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 4, 2020 Share this -







At Dallas County precinct, Warren, Buttigieg, Biden cruise in first round ADEL, Iowa — Caucusing has commenced at the Adel DeSoto Minburn Middle School in this Dallas County town of about 4,400. At 7:00 p.m. local time, promptly, party officials locked the doors and announced the start of the meeting. They first went through some routine business, before formally kicking off the caucus process. First, the number of caucusgoers in the room was counted and, in short order, party officials announced that there were officially 94 people in the room. They then announced that a candidate would need to have the support of 16 caucusgoers to be viable after the first round at this location. There are 94 caucusgoers at this location. Party officials have announced that candidates at this location will only be viable if they receive the support of 16 caucusgoers. pic.twitter.com/IXW2XZ5aAL — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) February 4, 2020 Caucusgoers then had 15 minutes to align with their preferred candidate. After the time period closed, and choices were counted, party officials announced who would — and would not — be viable. Not viable at this location were: Andrew Yang, who got support from six people; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who got support from 11 people, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who got support from 14 people. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who dropped out of the race, got the support of two people. The candidates who surpassed the viability threshold in the first alignment were: Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who got the support of 20 people; former Vice President Joe Biden, who got the support of 21 people; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who got the support of 20 people. We have moved on to the second alignment now. Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Sanders keeps support of just over half of Iowa Democrats who caucused for him in 2016 Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ outsider bid came within a hairsbreadth of winning the Iowa Democratic caucuses in 2016. Early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll on Monday show that among those caucusing this year, Sanders is keeping the support of just over half of those who caucused for him four years ago. The remainder of Sanders' 2016 voters are now divided among Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden. Share this -







Iowa Democratic official says early signs of high voter turnout Sean Bagniewski is the chair of Polk County Democrats (where Des Moines is located.) We printed tens of thousands of extra voter registration forms and some precincts are still running out. We’re making copies and deliveries to get them covered, but this Caucus is gonna be the big one.#iacaucus — Sean Bagniewski (@bagniewski) February 4, 2020 Share this -







Iowa mosques make history First stop: Muslim Community Organization also known as the 42nd street mosque. The president of the mosque begins with the housekeeping rules. Lots of Bernie signs and stickers. pic.twitter.com/CuwWQAd3oC — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) February 4, 2020 Share this -







Caucus process is a barrier to access for some SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowans with small children, nontraditional schedules or disabilities may still face barriers to participating in Iowa’s quirky Democratic caucus process, an often hours-long debate among neighbors at night. At an Amy Klobuchar event Saturday, Hailey Poiesz, 22, said she plans to caucus with her baby. Her husband, an immigrant who cannot vote, will stay home with her older child, but she said the baby is happier with her so she'll bring him along. “It’s a little bit chaotic,” she said, noting she wasn't sure if she'd be able to stay for the full event. “And this is a school night!” Iowa's caucuses have been plagued by lower turnout. In a state of more than 3 million people, just 171,109 Democrats showed up to caucus in 2016. The state Democratic Party has worked to increase accessibility, including adding a slew of satellite caucuses this year in hopes of expanding access. Some satellite caucuses are earlier in the day to accommodate shift workers, while others are at colleges, nursing homes and hospitals. The party has also recruited translators and has a caucus site for deaf Iowans who want to caucus in sign language, too. One campaign is trying to personally bridge the accessibility gap: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign is offering child care for some caucusgoers, circulating a sign-up sheet in the days Monday's first-in-the-nation contest. After a campaign event with former Vice President Joe Biden in Fort Madison on Friday, Dan Greenwald, 61, told NBC News that his work shift conflicts with the 8 p.m. ET caucus start time and that the satellite caucuses would have disrupted his sleep schedule, too. But he enjoys caucusing too much to miss it. “I’m taking vacation off work — just to go!” he said. "It's January and my vacation bank just got full again!" Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Health care matters most to Iowa Democrats Health care leads the list of issues mattering most to Iowa Democrats as they participate in Monday's presidential caucuses, according to early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll. About 4 in 10 Democrats named health care as the most important issue when they decided which candidate to support. Three other issues — climate change, income inequality and foreign policy — all trailed behind. Share this -





