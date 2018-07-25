Cuomo leans on tuition-free college in new primary ads

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is promoting his work on the state's middle-class tuition-free college program in a pair of new ads this week ahead of his September primary.
Cuomo has a significant lead over Democrat Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging him from the left, in all public polling. But Nixon has pushed Cuomo hard by challenging his progressive chops.
The two new ads, which aired for the first time Wednesday, focus on the New York Excelsior Scholarship, which allows families and individuals making up to $125,000 to attend any of the state's public universities tuition-free as long as they meet certain guidelines.
The ads include stories of two young New Yorkers talking about how the program has helped them afford college, and contrasting Cuomo's programs with those of President Trump.
"In Donald Trump's America, too many kids have too few chances to go to college," Cuomo says in the ads.
"In New York, every child will have a chance to make it."
The campaign is running both ads in the New York City media market as well as on a few national cable channels, according to data from Advertising Analytics. It's also running a broader ad that ticks through a number of Cuomo's accomplishments to portray him as someone who is getting results on issues that are key to progressives.
Nixon has also made expanding access to higher education a key piece of her platform. But she's criticized the Excelsior Scholarship for being too restrictive and for only providing aid after other financial aid is taken into account. She's called for a more expanded program that would cover more New Yorkers and provide more flexibility.
A recent Quinnipiac University poll from this month found Cuomo leading Nixon 59 percent to 23 percent, but his margins among those who describe themselves as "very liberal" is much smaller than his lead among Democrats who consider themselves less so.
The same poll also found education tied as the second most important issue to Democrats deciding on their gubernatorial vote. The issue is tied with the economy and trails only health care.