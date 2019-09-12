FOLLOW LIVE: Updates, analysis as top 10 Democratic candidates face off in Houston

Erik Ortiz

27m ago / 11:48 PM UTC

Andrew Yang is getting in ‘Formation’ for tonight

Yang was prepping for the Democratic debate — in characteristically tie-less attire — by getting down to Beyoncé’s “Formation.” A video of the entrepreneur showing off his dance moves while the song played on a TV was shared on his 2020 Instagram account with the caption "Warming up ... " and was posted by others on Twitter.

Jonathan Allen

2m ago / 12:13 AM UTC

Klobuchar opens with swing at Warren

Klobuchar appeared to take the first indirect swipe at Warren in her opening statement Thursday.

Projecting herself as a choice for Democrats who want something other than the ideological extremes, Klobuchar played off of Warren's "I’ve got a plan for that" refrain without mentioning her fellow senator by name.

"I’ve got a better way," Klobuchar said.

Allan Smith

2m ago / 12:13 AM UTC

Mayor Pete jokes about Yang’s cash giveaway

Buttigieg took a brief pause after Yang announced his contest to give $12,000 to 10 Americans, before joking, “It’s original, I’ll give you that.” Just beforehand, Klobuchar was seen giggling after Yang’s announcement.

Allan Smith

6m ago / 12:09 AM UTC

Yang has repeatedly cited Alaska as his model for UBI

Yang announced a contest on stage for 10 people to win $12,000. In campaigning, he's repeatedly cited Alaska's model for "Universal Basic Income" as evidence that his "Freedom Dividend" would work. Here's more on that.

Allan Smith

1m ago / 12:14 AM UTC

Beto centers opening statement on El Paso shooting

O’Rourke made August’s El Paso shooting central to his opening statement. Taking place in his hometown, the tragedy has played a major role in his campaign over the past month.

Jason Abbruzzese

1m ago / 12:14 AM UTC

Klobuchar takes the 'Apollo 13' line

Someone was going to do it, and Klobuchar went ahead and grabbed the early initiative. When referring to the president, she offered the classic line: "Houston, we have a problem."

NBC News Digital correspondent and Houston resident Mike Hixenbaugh was... not impressed.

Jason Abbruzzese

9m ago / 12:06 AM UTC

Buttigieg spending big on Facebook

Mayor Pete is making major Facebook buys.

Buttigieg has aggressively ramped up his spending on the social network, according to the company's ads archive. Rob Goldman, vice president of ads at Facebook, tweeted out that Buttigieg had been the top political ad spender from Sept. 4 to 10, dropping more than $438,000.

And it wasn't close. He doubled the deep-pocketed Tom Steyer and and tripled Bernie Sanders.

NBC News

11m ago / 12:04 AM UTC

The Democratic candidates take the stage

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, former tech executive Andrew Yang, former Texas congressman Beto ORourke, former housing secretary Julian Castro appear on stage before the start of the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University's Health and PE Center on Sept. 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Jason Abbruzzese

17m ago / 11:58 PM UTC

Joe Biden tops in Google searches

Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently the most Googled Democratic candidate — but he hasn't been in that position long. 

Data from Google Trends shows that a variety of candidates have occupied the top spot at various points in 2019, including at least one candidate who isn't on tonight's debate stage (ahem, Marianne Williamson). 

Check out the animation below to track the candidates search ranks.

Pat Garofalo

23m ago / 11:52 PM UTC

OPINION: The Democratic debate format always emphasizes policy. But presidents don't legislate.

Every recent president has campaigned on big legislative efforts that never came to fruition because Congress wasn’t interested. Yet every recent presidential debate has seen the moderators zeroed in on the details of candidates’ legislative proposals, doing voters a disservice.

If earlier debates are any indication, a hefty amount of time during Thursday’s pared-down third Democratic debate will be spent on the details of the candidates’ various legislative plans — particularly health care, which tops the list of policy priorities for Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters in surveys like Pew’s.

More on that here.

Anna Brand

24m ago / 11:51 PM UTC

How do you really feel about the 2020 candidates?

