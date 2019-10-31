Angry Rep. Doug Collins: Judiciary Committee 'has been neutered'
In a fiery speech, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., a member of the House Rules, Judiciary and Oversight committees, yelling from his seat, said “the curtain is coming down on this House” and lamented today as a “dark day.”
He said the House Judiciary Committee, on which he is the ranking Republican, “has been neutered” and accused Democrats of “shredding procedures every day.”
“The resolution before us today is not about fairness, it’s about control,” he said.
Steve Scalise criticize inquiry as 'Soviet-Style impeachment'
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., delivered fierce criticism of the impeachment proceeding. Standing next to dramatic graphic featuring an image of the Kremlin and a hammer-and-sickle in an attempt to demonize Democrats' efforts as "Soviet-style."
The Squad claps back at Trump tweet
Pelosi to preside over vote
Speaker Pelosi is planning to preside over the House during the vote on the impeachment resolution, a senior Democratic leadership source tells NBC News. This is unusual for the speaker and shows the gravity of today’s vote. It will be worth watching if Pelosi votes today; typically, the speaker does not.
New York Rep. Joseph Morelle: 'Our only goal is uncovering the truth'
Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., a member of the House Rules Committee, defended the inquiry in plain language.
"Our only goal is uncovering the truth," he said.
Rebutting Pelosi, McCaul says Constitution doesn't say 'you can do whatever you want to do'
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas., a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, offered the first Republican rebuttal to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arguing that “Article One” of the Constitution does not say “you can do whatever you want to do.”
He said that the process of the impeachment inquiry “denies basic fairness” to Republicans and to the American people and slammed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for having conducted a “secret probe outside his committee’s jurisdiction.”
Watch live: Pelosi holds press conference before impeachment resolution vote
Pelosi speaks during impeachment resolution debate
Standing next to an image of the American flag, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the impeachment inquiry was "no cause for glee or comfort" and was instead occasion to be "solemn and prayerful."
She said the House had to "gather so much information to take us to this next step," a vote on a resolution setting rules for the impeachment inquiry. She then quoted Benjamin Franklin in saying it is Congress' responsibility to uphold the Constitution.
The U.S. is "a Republic, if we can keep it," Pelosi quoted Franklin as having said.
Rep. Adam Schiff: 'I did not take any pleasure' in leading impeachment inquiry
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who has been leading the investigation of the impeachment inquiry into Trump, said somberly that he “did not take any pleasure” in leading the process.
He defended his decisions to hold interviews in a private setting, saying that the “work has necessarily occurred behind closed doors because we have the task of finding the facts” despite efforts by several lawmakers and agencies, including the Justice Department “to obstruct.” He added that the resolution will lead the process into a more open chapter.
“This resolution sets the stage for the next phase of our investigation. One in which the American people will have the opportunity to hear from the witnesses first hand,” he said.
Republicans pivot to national security argument
Two top Republicans pivoted to a national security argument — that Democrats are leaving the nation vulnerable to attack — by allowing the Intelligence Committee to investigate the president.
“[T]hey will be held accountable by history for what they are doing,” House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said. “They have absolutely no right to talk about threats to this nation if they are diverting the full attention, resources and focus of the House Intelligence Committee onto a sham political process.”
Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on that panel, made a similar case. So, as Democrats argue that Trump is threatening the Constitution, expect to hear more about how Republicans believe investigating him imperils national security.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, speaking with flag behind him, prompts loud applause
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., with an imprint of the American flag sitting on an easel behind him, delivered an impassioned speech about the intent of the Founding Fathers and how the Constitution was designed to empower Congress in a situation like this one.
"They didn’t want a dictator, they didn’t want a monarch," he said.
Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, ended his remarks by bellowing, "No one is above the law," prompting a round of applause from his colleagues in the chamber.
One Democratic congressman has personal experience with impeachment
Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., who spoke as fellow members of the House Rules Committee discussed Thursday's resolution, has personal experience with impeachment.
Hastings, who served as a federal judge decades ago, was actually impeached himself over a bribery and perjury scandal. In 1988, a Democratic-controlled House voted overwhelmingly to impeach Hastings, and the Senate moved to remove him the following year. Hastings became the sixth judge in U.S. history to be impeached and removed. He was then elected to Congress in 1992 and, six years later voted on President Bill Clinton's impeachment.
Hastings said Thursday that he was supporting the resolution because he "took an oath to defend the Constitution."