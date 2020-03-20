Animated map shows drop in emissions over China

As strict measures were implemented to stem the outbreak, factories closed and streets were cleared. This led to a dramatic reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions — those released by power plants, industrial facilities and vehicles — in all major Chinese cities between late-January and February.
Similar data has also shown a decline over northern Italy coinciding with its nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Wembley Stadium in London lights up to thank health workers
Share this -
Phil Helsel and Salina Lee
2h ago / 7:55 AM UTC
No new domestic cases in China for second day in row
China’s National Health Commission on Friday reported no new local coronavirus cases, which marked the second time it has done so since the epidemic began.
There were 39 new cases reported on the mainland Thursday, but all were called “new imported confirmed cases.” Deaths on the mainland rose by three, bringing the total dead to 3,248, according to the health commission’s numbers.
There have been 80,967 cases reported on the mainland in all, the national health commission said.
Italy has surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus, with the country reporting 3,405 fatalities as of Thursday afternoon Eastern Time.
The coronavirus outbreak began in China, but the World Health Organization said last week that Europe has become the new epicenter of the pandemic.