Another 55 fatalities in Los Angeles County

Of the 55 new confirmed fatalities, 43 were older than 65 and nine were between the ages of 41 and 65, according to the agency's daily tally.
Alicia Victoria Lozano
6m ago / 10:37 PM UTC
Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died
The 41-year-old sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died from coronavirus has been identified by the Navy as Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., of Fort Smith, Arkansas.
He tested positive on March 30 and was placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam. He was found unresponsive on April 9 and transferred to an ICU.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus."
Thacker's spouse, an active duty service member stationed in San Diego, was flown to Guam and was with Thacker when he died, according to the Navy.
13m ago / 10:30 PM UTC
Denver Broncos star Von Miller tests positive, NFL Network reports
NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me. The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow.
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has a confirmed case of coronavirus, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. Miller's agent, Joby Branion, retweeted Rapoport's report in an apparent confirmation of the news. Rapoport says Miller plans to make an announcement on Friday.
1h ago / 9:29 PM UTC
Markets yo-yo as 5 million people file jobless claims, totaling 22 million
NBC News' David Gura reports on the state of the stock market as another five million people file for unemployment, bringing the national total to 22 million people in one month.
Allan Smith
1h ago / 9:19 PM UTC
Tea party-style protests break out across the country against stay-at-home orders
Across the nation, protests against the stay-at-home orders that health experts say are needed to save lives are taking place, with more set for the coming days.
This week, about 100 protesters gathered outside the Ohio statehouse in Columbus to push for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen the state. In Raleigh, more than 100 demonstrators gathered to protest Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order, where at least one protester was charged with violating the order. In New York, a few dozen people gathered Thursday outside the state Capitol in Albany to rally for returning to normal. Kentucky, Utah and Wyoming also saw similar protests.
But an unsettling undercurrent of that number is the amount of people who are also losing access to health insurance because they lost their job. Approximately 9.2 million workers have likely lost their employer-provided health care coverage in the past four weeks, an analysis from the Economic Policy Institute concluded.
NBC News previously reported that states are bracing for an increase in the number of people who have applied for Medicaid, the public health care coverage option, since the coronavirus pandemic caused states to shutter businesses and caused workers to lose access to their insurance.
Adam Edelman
2h ago / 8:35 PM UTC
Trump to announce 'guidelines' for reopening U.S. amid coronavirus pandemic
President Donald Trump will announce his framework for reopening the U.S. on Thursday as governors across the country have begun discussing plans to ease some of the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 80 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Indiana prison
More than 80 inmates have tested positive for cornavirus at an Indiana prison, according to NBC South Bend affiliate WNDU.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box discussed the growing outbreak at the Westville Correctional Facility in northwest Indiana, saying people in the prison who have tested positive are being isolated.
Photo: Mother recovering from coronavirus meets son for the first time
Christian Red
3h ago / 7:49 PM UTC
As baseball plots its return, medical experts weigh in on what's needed
One of the nation’s foremost experts on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, gave baseball fans hope this week when he said that a season could start amid the coronavirus pandemic if games are played in empty stadiums and players are sequestered in hotels.
“Put (players) in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during part of an interview with Peter Hamby on the Snapchat show, "Good Luck America." “Have them tested every single week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, just let them play the season out.”